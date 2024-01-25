Mauricio Umansky’s net worth: Here’s how Kyle Richards’ husband made his millions

Kyle Richards ranks as one of the wealthiest Bravo Housewives throughout the franchise, but her husband, Mauricio Umansky, is worth millions–and we’re talking triple digits.

The successful real estate agent has provided his family a lavish lifestyle, and we’ve seen it displayed on the show.

While we initially knew Mauricio as the hot husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, a lot has changed over the past decade.

For one, the former power couple is no longer together, as Kyle and Mauricio announced their separation in 2023, but that’s another story.

Mauricio’s company has also grown over the years, and while he’s still featured on RHOBH, he snagged a show on Netflix focused on his successful business.

So, how did Mauricio go from being a local real estate agent to becoming a multi-millionaire?

Mauricio and Kyle’s life started quite humble until the couple decided to get their real estate license together.

That was a great decision for Mauricio, who kicked off his career working for Kathy Hilton’s husband — his brother-in-law, Rick Hilton’s real estate firm, Hilton & Hyland.

Mauricio was a natural at sales, and he stayed at the company for 14 years, but then it was time to move on.

He left Hilton & Hyland to start a luxury real estate brokerage, The Agency, and that’s when his career began to skyrocket.

The Agency started in Beverly Hills but has since expanded and now has 105 offices operating in eleven countries, located in the U.S., Europe, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

The Agency is ranked as one of the fastest-growing premier boutique brands in the world and has been featured in Forbes, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, just to name a few.

Mauricio Umansky has an impressive net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mauricio is worth an impressive $100 million.

He reportedly sells an average of $150 million worth of property each year and had a hand in selling nearly $5 billion in real estate sales since starting the Agency.

The 58-year-old was in charge of selling the Playboy Mansion, the Walt Disney estate, and properties owned by Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Prince.

The Agency CEO also holds the title of selling the most homes in the U.S. priced above $20 million.

He also has a real estate show on Netflix, Buying Beverly Hills, that features the company and its agents — including his daughters in the competitive world of real estate.

Buying Beverly Hills was renewed for Season 2, and Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.