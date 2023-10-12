Mauricio Umansky says explosive RHOBH trailer drop derailed DWTS performance

Mauricio Umansky didn’t nail Latin night on Dancing with the Stars.

Instead, he missed some moves and got the lowest score of the night with a sad 12 out of 30.

That was incredibly disappointing, as even Mauricio was looking forward to Week 2 following his weak jive during the premiere.

But if you ask Mauricio (and no one did), his salsa was not very spicy due to the timing of the new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer.

The jaw-dropping teaser came out right before the Dancing with the Stars cast went live, and he says that threw him off his game.

It’s understandable why the RHOBH trailer would shake Mauricio, too, as it put a lot of his marital business out there, and it looks juicy!

Mauricio Umansky explains disappointing salsa

“I walked off that dance floor and just felt… distraught,” Mauricio said of his alarmingly low score.

He likely thought he was going home last week, but his fanbase showed up, and despite pulling the lowest score of the night — by a lot– he was saved, and instead, Jamie Lynn Spears was sent packing.

“I need to deliver this week,” Mauricio said before cutting to a scene with his partner, Emma Slater.

“Right before the dance, a trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came out about my marriage, and my kids were in the audience, and I wasn’t addressing it with them.”

Mauricio claims that the RHOBH trailer was so distracting that he “blacked out” and missed some of his moves, resulting in him delivering much less than expected for his second DWTS dance.

The RHOBH trailer that almost sent Mauricio home

A new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starts in just a couple of weeks, and the trailer was centered around Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage drama.

The new Bravo sneak peek starts with several headlines that cover the alleged split, estrangement, and rumors that Kyle Richards has moved on.

Then, we see RHOBH stars reacting to the news, questioning if it’s true, and showing their shock at the bombshell dropped earlier this year.

There was some other drama teased about the other ladies that, honestly, I cannot recall because the end of the trailer went back to Kyle and Mauricio and whether there was infidelity, with Dorit asking Kyle straight up how things in her marriage were going and Garcelle asking about the constant cheating rumors.

Mauricio and Kyle spoke in the kitchen about the rumors, and he even said, “I’m just glad it’s you that’s out there having an affair.”

To which she said, “For once, it’s me,” referring to years of rumors that Mauricio was unfaithful.

Kyle even admits in the RHOBH sneak peek that she did get Morgan Wade‘s initial tattooed on her body, something that fans have been speculating about as rumors that she and Morgan have been having an affair.

Despite all the drama surrounding their marriage, Kyle Richards was on hand to support Mauricio for his Season 32 premiere performance on Dancing with the Stars, and his daughters were there the second week.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on Bravo.