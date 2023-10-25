Mauricio Umansky dedicates DWTS performance to Kyle Richards after sparking romance rumors with Emma Slater

Mauricio Umansky might be doing damage control after he was snapped holding hands with his dance partner, Emma Slater.

Last night, the Dancing with the Stars contestant shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife Kyle Richards, and dedicated his performance to her and his family.

This comes after Mauricio was caught looking very cozy with Emma during a reported sushi date.

Soon after that, Kyle deleted a DWTS post from her Instagram page that showed support for Mauricio and Emma.

It’s been a rocky year for the couple, who after much speculation, finally admitted that they were separated.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kyle has been getting chummy with a new pal, country singer Morgan Wade, and rumors are still swirling that the two are more than friends. As for what’s next with Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Mauricio Umansky dedicates DWTS performance to Kyle Richards

Mauricio had a rocky start on DWTS with his first dance, but The Agency founder is still in the competition and has made it to the top ten.

The theme for Tuesday night was Most Memorable Year, and the dancers were tasked with performing a routine that paid tribute to that.

Before hitting the dance floor, the 54-year-old took to social media to share the touching backstory of his most memorable year, 1996 when he was broke after being fired from his job.

“Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them,” wrote Mauricio. “It’s been an incredible journey. Tonight’s dance is dedicated to Kyle and my Family.”

He noted in the post that the dance depicts how imperfect life is, but even when “you’re at your lowest moment… you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains.”

After dancing his heart out, Mauricio scored 24 out of 30 from the judges and is still in the competition.

Mauricio was caught getting cozy with Emma Slater

Before his touching tribute to Kyle, TMZ reported that Maurico was caught on a three-hour Sushi date with his dance partner, Emma Slater.

The pair had lunch at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, and according to a server at the restaurant, they were seated at the bar and exchanged kisses.

Mauricio and the pro-dancer were photographed leaving the restaurant while holding hands, and at one point, Emma reportedly wrapped her arms around him.

After this came to light, Page Six reported that Kyle deleted the photo of her husband and Emma from Instagram, where she showed her support for the DWTS duo.

The now-deleted photo was a promo shot of Emma and Mauricio, which was posted in September.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.