Maura Higgins in skimpy bikini on boat has fans ready for Love Island UK return

Maura Higgins’ latest bikini photos have fans wanting her to return to the Villa. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

The summer season is here, and Love Island UK star Maura Higgins is showing all those single men part of why she’s a tremendous catch.

Known for her time on the fifth season of the popular British dating show, she’s currently unattached, but it may not be long before she finds someone or they seek her out to explore a potential relationship.

Along with appearing on Love Island, Higgins has also shown off her moves on Dancing on Ice, and it’s clear she has maintained her fitness.

This past week, the 31-year-old reality TV star put her slim and trim figure on display, posing in a barely-there bikini on board a yacht as she cruised in an undisclosed location.

With several million followers, it led to an outpouring of Likes on her latest photo series. However, many individuals also reacted to her gorgeous look in the comments section.

More than a few fans and followers referred to her as “stunning,” among other descriptive words, to admire her beauty, and it wouldn’t be surprising if more than a few DMs came her way.

Maura Higgins shows off fit figure in bikini

On her Instagram this past week, Love Island UK star Maura Higgins shared a series of beautiful bikini images with her 3.5 million fans and followers. They feature the 31-year-old Irish TV presenter as she poses against the railing of a yacht in front of serene water and a rocky shoreline.

In the first photo, Higgins flaunts washboard abs in her skimpy white bikini, which features one thin white strap and another thicker strap across the same shoulder. The matching white bottoms feature crisscrossed thin white straps just above her belly button.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Higgins is posing with black shades and her hair done up in a bun as she stares off to the distance. In a second photo, she’s removed her sunglasses and is looking at the viewer, this time smiling away as part of the gorgeous scenery. Just behind her is a massive rocky area with several people barely visible in the frame.

However, those people are likely getting very little attention from viewers, as the photo series has collected over 71,000 Likes and numerous comments reacting to Higgins’ look.

“Oh I sea,” Higgins wrote in her simple caption, reflecting on her adventure on the water.

Higgins is one of many TV stars who recently shared some stunning photos in skimpy bikinis. In the past week, others have included UK presenters Amanda Holden and Christine McGuiness.

Fans react to Higgins’ stunning beauty in photo set

With millions of followers on the Gram, it’s unsurprising to see any content Maura Higgins shares getting a lot of reactions. It was the case with her post featuring the two unique white bikini poses. As of this writing, over 370 comments had poured in.

“Can I be reincarnated as Maura for my next life please 🙏🏼😊😂❤️🔥❤️,” one fan asked on her Instagram post.

Pic credit: @maurahiggins/Instagram

The word “stunning” came up often in peoples’ comments on the photos, including one commenter calling Maura’s look “Stunningly beautiful.”

Pic credit: @maurahiggins/Instagram

“Please tell me you are entering the Villa!! ❤️❤️,” another fan wrote in the comments, suggesting that the former Love Island UK star return for another installment.

Pic credit: @maurahiggins/Instagram

More than a few fans seemed to share those sentiments, which is a good indicator that they’d love to see her back on the show to find a solid romantic connection.

Higgins joked about return to Love Island

Maura Higgins, a 31-year-old TV personality and presenter from Ireland, was on the show’s fifth season, where she entered the Villa on Day 10 and lasted until Day 58. She and Curtis Pritchard finished in fourth place on the reality TV dating show.

She previously hinted at a return to Love Island UK. According to The Sun, Higgins commented that she is currently single while answering fan questions on her Instagram Story.

“This question just never stops coming up. Yes, I’m single. I’m very single,” she said, adding, “I couldn’t be more f***ing single. I may as well just go into Love Island again.”

While man fans are hoping that’s the case as they await the next installment of the popular dating show, Higgins also commented on her hiatus from social media.

“Sorry I’ve been mia.. took some time to myself as its that time of year without my best friend I love you & miss you,” she said.

Love Island UK Series 8 airs weeknights on ITV2.