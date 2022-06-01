Mattie Breaux from The Challenge flaunts tan bikini body in Tulum, Mexico

Former Party Down South and The Challenge star Mattie Lynn Breaux. Pic credit: MTV

Mattie Breaux, a former Party Down South cast member and finalist on The Challenge, showed off her fit self in a series of colorful images she recently shared on social media.

One of the sizzling pictures featured Mattie with a dark tan as she posed in a super colorful bikini and relaxed on an inviting beach in Tulum, Mexico.

In another photo, she paid tribute to the fallen troops on Memorial Day while showing off a red, white, and blue swimsuit aboard a boat in beautiful Miami Beach.

Mattie Breaux poses in colorful bikini while enjoying Tulum

Former The Challenge: War of the Worlds finalist Mattie Lynn Breaux has shared numerous photos displaying different swimsuits and bikinis within the past several weeks.

On Tuesday, she revealed another heat-seeking Instagram post that had her relaxing on the soft sands of a beach in Tulum, Mexico, with a large statue and various vegetation behind her. Mattie is all smiles in the latest photo, which features her in a skimpy bikini containing reds, oranges, and blues, among its colorful design.

“A vibe that can’t be replaced,” the former Party Down South star wrote in her caption.

It was one of several photos that Mattie shared referring to Tulum within the past month. Less than two weeks ago, she posed in a bright yellow bikini and suggested she’d be headed to the town in Mexico for this summer.

Tulum is located on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and features some beautiful scenery, as displayed in Mattie’s new photo above. It’s unknown how long her trip will last in the area, but it seems the former reality TV star loves the location, as do others who have posted from the location.

Mattie also shared Memorial Day tribute post

Monday marked Memorial Day 2022, a day of remembrance for the fallen troops. Mattie shared an Instagram post for the occasion, as she wore large dark shades and a thong swimsuit featuring the patriotic colors of the flag.

The top portion of her swimsuit features white stars on a blue backdrop, while the lower section includes red and white stripes. Mattie’s seated on a bench or diving board as she looks out into the beautiful blue water with a beverage in hand.

“RED ❤️ WHITE 🤍 BLUE 💙 We will always remember you!” Mattie wrote in her caption for the holiday.

The above photo was captured in Miami Beach, Florida, although it’s unknown when Mattie was there for the trip. Several of her Challenge castmates also were in the area within the past month.

They included Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves, Natalie Negrotti, and Britni Thornton, who took a boat trip to celebrate Britni’s birthday in the Miami Beach area.

Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal met up with her castmates in Florida, although she was part of a steamy Easter photoshoot with the other women and not their outing in Miami Beach.

It remains to be seen if Mattie will link up with any of the castmates mentioned above for a collaborative photoshoot so they can promote their content on websites, including OnlyFans.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.