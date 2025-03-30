Matt Roloff’s daughter-in-law subtly trashes him for selling Roloff Farms

The drama surrounding Roloff Farms continues.

Although Little People, Big World is currently off the air, Matt Roloff still faces heat for his decisions surrounding the family farm.

As LPBW viewers watched in Season 25, the fate of Roloff Farms became a major topic of contention.

Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, felt their four kids, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob, should inherit the farm, as did most LPBW viewers.

But Matt had other plans—he wanted to sell the farm to make a profit rather than pass it on to his children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Matt’s decision caused a major tiff between him and one of his eldest sons, Zach, which played out on the small screen.

Although the rest of the Roloff siblings no longer film for LPBW, some of them have taken to social media to share their opinions about losing out on the farm.

Most recently, Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, subtly threw shade at her father-in-law on TikTok.

Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel, slams Matt Roloff online

Isabel, who lives in Matt’s former double wide on Roloff Farms with her husband, Jacob, posted a video of Jacob working on the farm.

Along with the video, Isabel uploaded a screenshot of a question from a fan on social media who asked, “Plans to take over the farm?”

Isabel’s response read, “We can’t afford to fully buy it from Matt but we do love living here while we can and Jacob takes good care of it.”

Isabel’s TikTok was flooded with comments from LPBW viewers who denounced Matt’s decision to sell the farm rather than keep it in the family.

Pic credit: @jujiroloff/TikTok

One such critic wrote, “I keep saying the KIDS paid for that farm. Ppl only watched because of the kids. They paid for it with their childhoods.”

Isabel replied to the comment with a clapping-hands emoji, signifying that she wholeheartedly agreed with the sentiment.

Another TikTok user said, “I really wish he would just split it up between the kids instead of selling it.”

Pic credit: @jujiroloff/TikTok

In response, Isabel stated, “Same.”

Rather than expressly state her views throughout the rest of the comments section, Isabel suggested she was on board with her follower’s opinions about Matt.

She liked several comments targeting her father-in-law, including a remark from @elizabeth_gaono2000 that read, “If I had all that land I just give it to my kids. I rather keep it in the family than sell it to a random person who will have no sentimental value in it.”

Isabel also liked another follower’s viewpoint: “Why would he make the kids pay for the land when I’m assuming they will inherit that money back anyways?”

Isabel also liked a question that asked, “What’s the point of building generational wealth if you’re just going to keep it from the people you built it for[?]”

Jacob no longer gets paid for his LPBW appearances

Jacob stepped away from filming LPBW in 2016. Since then, he has opted to remain out of the limelight and doesn’t share much about his personal life with LPBW viewers.

Despite sharing the early years of his life with millions of TLC viewers, Jacob doesn’t receive royalties or residuals for the time he invested in reality TV, as Isabel confirmed in another comment.

Pic credit: @jujiroloff/TikTok

When one of Isabel’s followers expressed hope that TLC still pays the Roloff kids for their reruns, Isabel asserted, “They definitely do not pay the kids for reruns haha.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.