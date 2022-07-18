Matt Roloff under fire by LPBW viewers who call him ‘selfish’ for selling his ‘grandchildren’s legacy’

Matt came under fire for selling the farm when LPBW viewers feel he should have left it to his family. Pic credit: Matt Roloff/YouTube

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff is under fire for being “selfish” because viewers feel he shouldn’t have listed the farm for sale but rather left it within the family.

Matt Roloff made a significant decision earlier this year when he chose to list 16 acres for sale on the north side of Roloff Farms, including the farmhouse where he and his ex-wife Amy Roloff raised their four children.

The decision didn’t go over lightly, both with Matt’s family and LPBW viewers, who hoped he would have kept the farm in the family.

In a recent clip shared to TLC’s Instagram from last week’s episode, Matt and his longtime girlfriend and former Roloff Farms employee, Caryn Chandler, walked through the Western Town on the farm, reminiscing as they discussed it going up for sale.

The video clip was captioned, “Matt’s ready to let go… but is everyone else?” and it appeared that not everyone else is ready to see the farm go to a new owner.

LPBW viewers took to the comments section, where they weighed in on Matt’s decision, and many of them weren’t pleased.

Little People, Big World viewers disagree with Matt Roloff’s ‘selfish’ decision to sell Roloff Farms

Many of the comments from disgruntled LPBW viewers took aim at Matt, who viewers have deemed “selfish.”

“Selfish, narcissistic people. Going to sell off his Grandchildren’s Legacy. Shameful,” read one comment from an LPBW viewer who felt Matt should have kept the farm in the family.

Another commenter deemed Matt as selfish in their remark: “Why didn’t he care enough to give it to the kids and let them divide it up between them ? He is so selfish.”

Like many other viewers have expressed, one felt that Matt valued money over family with his decision. “I guess the 4 million reasons were why Matt didn’t sell to his kids …greed over family keeps him warm at night,” the viewer wrote.

Echoing a recurring sentiment about keeping Roloff Farms within the family, another comment read, “You would think Matt would [subdivided] the farm and give each child 5 acres. I think that would be the best idea, and they could build what they would like.”

Was Matt’s decision driven by love or money?

Recently, LPBW viewers spoke out on Reddit, where many of them accused Caryn of being the catalyst being Matt’s decision. Still, others felt Matt’s decision was solely based on making a profit.

In May, the principal broker for the Oregon-based boutique agency LUXE, Juli Martin, spoke about trying to keep the farm within the family.

“The property was offered to the kids many times before it went to market,” Martin shared. “We worked with one of Matt’s kids for about a week to try to keep the sale of the property inside the family before moving forward with putting the house on the market. It just didn’t come together on the choice of said child, who went in another direction.”

