Matt Roloff hints at Season 25 of Little People, Big World — See the clue that has fans guessing

Matt Roloff may have provided a clue about a possible Season 25 of Little People, Big World.

Little People, Big World (LPBW) viewers have been curious about the future of the long-running series following the end of Season 24.

Now, Matt’s latest Instagram post might have given them a reason to be excited.

Matt shared a carousel post on Instagram ahead of the weekend, showing off the snowy landscape at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The first photo in his post showed the new barn at night as the snow flurried around and began to collect on the driveway.

A second snowy shot featured the signature red pickup with the Roloff Farms logo emblazoned on the door and bed of the truck.

In his third slide, Matt shared a photo that had some of his 784,000 followers questioning what it meant. The image depicted a set of cameras inside a room with wooden walls and some furniture and clothing hanging on a rack.

Matt Roloff’s recent photo has his fans asking about Season 25 of LPBW

Matt captioned his post, “just started pouring down snow here at the farm @rolofffarms brrrrr. changing all the setups to interior work.”

In the comments section, some of his fans felt the cameras were indicative of another season in the works.

“Does this mean another LPBW season is coming? We are ready!” wrote one of Matt’s fans.

Another fan responded and claimed that Matt’s ex-wife, Amy, told her Instagram followers during a recent live video that they are, indeed, filming.

LPBW fans are curious about Season 25 of the show. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Others questioned whether Matt was filming for another season, although he didn’t reply to any of his curious followers.

Amy Roloff hinted at Season 25 of LPBW earlier this year

The Roloffs have been sharing their personal lives with TLC audiences since 2006. LPBW is one of the longest-running reality TV shows in history, and its fanbase is hopeful that they’ll continue to watch Matt and Amy’s lives play out on television.

Season 24 of LPBW wrapped in November 2022, and typically TLC premieres new seasons within six months of each other. If they continue to keep with their filming and premiere schedule, LPBW viewers might be gifted with a new season sometime this spring.

TLC has yet to make an announcement concerning the future of LPBW. However, earlier this year, Amy hinted that LPBW will return for another season.

During a live video on Instagram, Amy and her BFF Lisa answered some fans’ questions. Amy made it clear that the finale episode wasn’t the finale of the show altogether but just for Season 24. Amy’s comment led LPBW fans to believe that there is at least one more season to come, but only time will tell, so stay tuned!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.