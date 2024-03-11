Matt Roloff fires back at LPBW critic who says the show has become ‘boring’

Matt Roloff didn’t hold back when a Little People, Big World viewer complained about the show.

Currently in its 25th season on TLC, LPBW is one of the longest-running reality TV shows still airing.

The show’s longevity has been questioned in recent years due to the change in the Roloff family dynamic.

Matt and Amy Roloff split in 2016, and three of their four children, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob, stopped filming.

These days, LPBW focuses on Matt and Amy’s storylines, along with their son, Zach Roloff, who shares his family’s personal life alongside his wife Tori and their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

With so much history shared on TV for the past eight years, most LPBW fans have continued to follow the Roloff family’s story.

But apparently, some fans of the show think it’s time for the show to come to an end.

LPBW viewer tells Matt Roloff it’s time for the show to ‘hang it up’

Matt recently shared a post on Instagram depicting his newly hung flat-screen TV above the fireplace in his and Caryn Chandler’s new home on Roloff Farms.

Matt paused the screen, showing the LPBW logo, and in the caption, wrote, “The Big People Little World show is on tonight.”

“I keep promising myself i’m going to catch it live one night! Are you with me?” he added, tagging his ex, Amy, and Roloff Farms’ Instagram handles in the video.

Nearly 3,700 of Matt’s 807,000 Instagram followers liked the post, and in the comments section, he received feedback from his fans.

The feedback was a mixed bag of opinions, with some proclaiming their love for the show, others commenting on the friction between Matt and his son, Zach, and others gushing over how beautiful his and Caryn’s new home is.

One cheeky comment, in particular, caught Matt’s attention, and he responded with a fitting response.

Matt says it’s ‘strange’ for critics to keep tuning in

“Time to hang it up … so boring the show has lost its charm … time to move on and all find your true happiness…,” wrote @patty_bagala.

Their comment continued, “Amy looks miserable 😖 zack can still barely parent and Matt and caryn need to start their new journey… good luck to all.”

Firing back, Matt replied, “I wonder why so many people still tune in. Very strange—.”

LPBW is one of the longest-running reality TV shows

LPBW may no longer be for everyone, but the show has proven to be a popular series for many years.

Since its induction in 2016, LPBW has drawn in millions of viewers, even earning a Guinness World Record in 2017 with its 298th episode.

In 2018, LPBW broke the record for “Most Episodes of a Family-Focused Reality Television Show” with 307 after 13 seasons, adding dozens more since and surpassing the highly popular reality shows Keeping Up with the Kardashians and 19 Kids and Counting.

These days, LPBW looks quite a bit different than it did back in 2016, with the absence of Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob, and with new relationships, too.

Amy’s highly-anticipated marriage to Chris Marek played out during Season 22, and this season on LPBW, viewers will see Matt propose to his fiancee, Caryn Chandler.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.