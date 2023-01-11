Matt Roloff ‘can’t decide’ whether he wants to continue to film for Little People, Big World

Matt isn’t sure he wants to continue to film for Little People, Big World. Pic credit: TLC

With the future of Little People, Big World up in the air, Matt Roloff is pondering whether he still wants to film for the long-running series.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, it’s uncertain whether there will be a Season 25 of LPBW.

A source close to the Roloff family recently spoke with The Sun and said that because of Matt’s indecisive and spur-of-the-moment nature, it’s unclear whether he’ll renew his contract.

“Matt still can’t decide whether he wants the show to continue or not, but he’s the kind of guy who makes decisions at the last minute,” the insider told the outlet.

“If he were to be offered another series, he may try and drag it out,” they added, noting that Matt knows the show is nearing its end after 24 seasons on the air.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Some of the cast members have hinted that their time on the show is coming to an end, including Tori Roloff.

Will the Roloffs continue to film if Little People, Big World is renewed for another season?

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, Tori told her followers that when it comes to her and Zach’s time on the show, it’s “definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

Tori told her fans in 2021 that she and Zach will know when it’s time to stop sharing their family’s personal lives with LPBW viewers.

“The minute it’s not fun anymore, I think that’s, you know, then you kinda gotta come together and be like, ‘Alright, so what, what’s our next step?'” Tori said.

LPBW has centered around the Roloff family’s drama

Much of Season 24’s storylines centered around the drama between Matt and Zach. After Zach and his twin brother Jeremy weren’t able to come to an agreement to purchase the north side of the farm, Matt decided to list it for sale, then switched to his Plan B and is now offering the farmhouse as a short-term rental.

LPBW viewers watched as Zach and Tori chose not to attend pumpkin season for the first time during Season 24. Since their move from Oregon to Washington, their relationships with Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, have been strained.

The dynamic of the show has changed a lot since its inception in 2006. The series started out with the intention of showing the world that little people live ordinary lives like the rest of us, despite their disabilities.

But in recent seasons, the focus has shifted to the family’s ongoing feuds and division. Zach is the only one of Amy and Matt Roloff’s four children who still films for TLC, while Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob have all stepped out of the spotlight.

Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, has become a regular cast member since he and Amy began dating and tied the knot in August 2021.

Ahead of Season 24, Amy let the cat out of the bag when she told her IG fans and followers that she was filming for a new season of LPBW. Perhaps she’ll drop some insider information about Season 25 if it’s in the works, but only time will tell, so stay tuned.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.