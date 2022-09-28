Matt James teases breaking up fight between Tyler Cameron and Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James gets in between his Bachelor Nation best friend and his girlfriend. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell showed up to support Tyler Cameron at his gala for the Andrew C. Cameron foundation.

The trio was dressed formally for the event honoring Tyler’s late mother.

While the event was formal, Matt, Rachael, and Tyler still engaged in some playful photos.

Matt, Rachael, and Tyler took part in amusing photos that appeared to address a long-standing rumor among the three.

It’s long been rumored that Tyler and Rachael don’t get along, with Tyler even admitting that the pair clash and don’t always see eye to eye.

In gala photos, Matt teasingly tried to quell the alleged feud between Tyler and Rachael.

Matt James gets in between a fuming Rachael Kirkconnell and Tyler Cameron

A Bachelor fan page shared photos of Matt, Rachael, and Tyler at the gala, along with other familiar faces from Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor Nation trio told a story in two photos without even using words.

The first photo featured Matt James wearing a classic black and white tuxedo while standing between Rachael and Tyler with his arms outstretched to keep them apart.

Tyler stood on one side of Matt with his hand open as he lunged forward. Rachael stood on the other side of Matt with a scowl and held up a wine glass in a silk lavender gown.

In the second photo, Tyler loosened up and smiled as Matt also smiled while keeping his arms outstretched and looking at Rachael.

Rachael maintained a frown and threw a hand up in the air while appearing to roll her eyes.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell overcome their rocky start

Matt and Rachael had a spark on The Bachelor Season 25, so it didn’t surprise many viewers when she was the last woman standing from the season and received Matt’s final rose.

However, after photos surfaced of Rachael attending a party on a plantation, she came under fire for her racial insensitivity.

On After the Final Rose, Matt confronted Rachael about the photos as they explained they had split to give time for Rachael to educate herself.

Matt and Rachael’s breakup was brief as the couple quickly rekindled after the show.

Matt and Rachael are still going strong amid all the other Bachelor Nation breakups announced lately.

It seems along with overcoming their relationship’s rocky start, Rachel and Tyler have overcome their difference enough to engage in the playful gala photos.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.