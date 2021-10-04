Matt James shared the best advice Chris Harrison gave him and he’s using it after The Bachelor

The Bachelor alum Matt James revealed long-time host Chris Harrison’s advice was one of the best he received. Pic credit: ABC

While Matt James’ didn’t have the smoothest season of The Bachelor, he’s gone to take his talents to ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and also continues to date the last woman standing from his season, Rachael Kirkconnell.

Matt James’ took an unusual route to The Bachelor title as unlike normal leads, he never competed on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor alum recently shared the best advice he received from long-time franchise host, Chris Harrison and how he continues to use it after the show.

Matt James shared the best advice Chris Harrison gave him

Never competing in the franchise before, Matt James’ claim to fame came as the best friend of fan-favorite, Tyler Cameron, a contestant from pageant queen Hannah Brown’s season.

Not knowing what to expect on the show, the 29-year-old revealed on the podcast, We Should Talk, that long-time host, Chris Harrison offered some of the best advice he received regarding the upcoming life-changing experience.

“When I was on The Bachelor, Chris Harrison shared a very interesting anecdote that stuck with me and is some of the best advice I got — or just the best philosophy from his experience of seeing people coming through the franchise,” the North Carolina native recounted.

“The show doesn’t change who you are, it just amplifies who you are… still the same person, it just amplifies what you’re able to do and provide to the world in some capacity.”

He added, “For me, it’s been able to amplify or accelerate the things that I want to do in the community with my non-profit and the service work that I have in mind … and this partnership with Lettuce Grow and putting hydroponic farm stands in classrooms across the country.”

The former Bachelor star was known for his charitable efforts prior to his stint as a reality tv star and now uses his new larger platform to boost those efforts.

Matt James on post Bachelor life with Rachael Kirkconnell

While it may feel like the season of Matt James’ was a long time ago, it hasn’t even been a year yet.

While he is still in a relationship with The Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell, a racially insensitive scandal caused a very brief split between the two.

Since then, the two have reconciled and it’s important for the couple to remind each other that they aren’t on a TV show anymore.

“This is real life, and we don’t have to do things to try to please an audience or America,” the food tours founder continued on the podcast. “That’s how we go about our relationship, just not trying to continue to act like we’re on a show and do this and that for everybody.”

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.