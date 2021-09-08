Matt James on DWTS: Who he is and where you can find him on Instagram

Matt James is joining the Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Matt James is one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Matt James this season on DWTS.

Who is Matt James on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

One of the new dancers is Matt James.

Matt James is a former Bachelor contestant, the first Black Bachelor lead in the show’s history.

He appeared in Season 25 in 2021. In that season, he chose Rachael Kirkconnell, only to find that mired in controversy thanks to old photos from Kirkconnell’s college sorority days popping up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the couple is back together again after they split ahead of the After The Final Rose special.

Matt is also not the only Bachelor Nation cast member to take a turn on Dancing with the Stars.

Kaitlyn Bristowe won last season of Dancing with the Stars, and Matt hopes to make it back-to-back for the Bachelor franchise.

Melissa Rycroft came in third place in Season 8 but went on to win the all-stars 15th season in 2012.

Hannah Brown won the Mirrorball trophy in her season as well, making it three winners from the popular reality TV franchise.

Others from Bachelor Nation to compete on Dancing with the Stars include Joe Amabile (Season 27), Nick Viall (Season 24), Chris Soules (Season 20), Sean Lowe (Season 16), Jake Pavelka (Season 10), and Trista Sutter (Season 1).

Outside of his appearance on The Bachelor, Matt is also the founder of ABC Food Tours, a non-profit that helps educate children in food and exercise. Matt, along with fellow Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron, played college football at Wake Forest University.

How can you follow Matt James on Instagram?

You can follow Matt James on Instagram at @mattjames919.

When the announcement arrived, Martin posted a photo of him with Olivia Jade and Suni Lee and a joke that he brought Suni some stilts.

There is also a chance that Matt could be excited about meeting fellow competitor The Miz, as he had a pic of him at WWE’s SummerSlam this year with his Bachelor girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

Matt also has lots of posts of him working out and being active.

Matt James has over 916,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after he begins his journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.