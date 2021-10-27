Matt James nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Competition Contestant of 2021 – Here’s how you can vote

Matt James could take home a big award during the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James quickly became a historic member of The Bachelor franchise and he is now being recognized by the People’s Choice Awards.

Matt received an individual nomination for The Competition Contestant of 2021 after starring as the first Black Bachelor in the franchise.

The Bachelor has the potential to take home several awards during this year’s People’s Choice Awards. The Bachelor has been nominated for both The Competition Show of 2021 as well as the esteemed category The Show of 2021.

Here’s what to know about Matt James’ nomination and how you can vote for Matt in order to increase his chances of winning in the category.

Matt James recognized for his role as The Bachelor

Matt James starred on one of the most buzzed-about and scandal-ridden seasons of The Bachelor. As the first Black Bachelor in a franchise notorious for its lack of authentic diversity, Matt’s season stirred up a lot of conversation surrounding race and representation.

Matt ended up choosing Rachael Kirkconnell as his last woman standing, which was a controversial choice considering racially insensitive photos had resurfaced from Rachael’s past. The scandal led to a troublesome interview between Chris Harrison and the first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, and eventually, Chris Harrison shockingly exited from the franchise after nearly 20 years.

The franchise was forever shifted after Matt James’ season and put Matt in the spotlight, with the former Bachelor on his way to one million followers on Instagram. Now, Matt James’ time as The Bachelor could earn him a People’s Choice Awards trophy too.

Katie Thurston, Matt’s ex, is also nominated in the category for her leading role on The Bachelorette. The following stars are also nominated in the category of The Competition Contestant of 2021: Cody Rigsby (Dancing with The Stars), Gottmik (RuPaul’s Drag Race), JoJo (The Masked Singer), JoJo Siwa (Dancing with the Stars), Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race), and Wiz Khalifa (The Masked Singer).

Here’s how to vote for Matt James

If you want to see Matt James take home this award during the People’s Choice Awards then here’s how to do it.

Go to votepca.com and search under their TV category.

Select The Competition Contestant of 2021 and click vote next to the Matt James icon that features a photo of Matt.

The People’s Choice Awards allows fans to vote 25 times per day and you can do so in one full sweep. Just use the sliding scale at the bottom to indicate how many votes you’d like to cast for Matt James and then select submit vote.

Once you’ve logged in either via Facebook or email, your votes for Matt James will be submitted.

Then enjoy the star-studded award show on December 7 and see if the people find Matt James to be the best competition contestant of 2021.

The People’s Choice Awards airs on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.