Matt James continues to do his bible studies on Zoom after The Bachelor premiere

The Bachelor star Matt James started to share his journey to find love this week, as the show returned on Monday night.

He admitted to being nervous as he began his journey, as he doesn’t have any Bachelor or Bachelorette experience to rely on.

Unlike previous contestants, Matt has never been on a show before so he’s brand new to the franchise.

He was previously cast to be on The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley, but he was pulled from the show before it started filming to get his own lead role on The Bachelor.

But even though he’s now a big reality star, he’s staying true to his life in New York City.

Matt James continues with his faith after The Bachelor premiere

On Instagram, Matt has shared some updates since returning home to New York City after filming and this morning, just two days after The Bachelor premiered, he was back on his bible study Zoom call.

He shared a screenshot of himself on a Zoom call with five other guys at 7:46 am in the morning. Matt tagged all the other guys on the photo and added the caption, “Zoom Bible Study.”

It’s no secret that religion is important to Matt, as he talked about it on The Bachelor on Monday night. He wants to find someone who has the same passion for life and faith as himself.

Matt James already felt pressure from being The Bachelor

He didn’t open up about what he talked about during the Zoom call, but he did open up about his concerns on The Bachelor on Monday night.

He told Chris Harrison that he felt a tremendous amount of pressure being the first person of color to take the lead as The Bachelor. He explained that he wanted to make the Black community happy and make the white community happy – because he represented both.

He has a Black father and a Caucasian mother, so he understands both sides of the coin.

And filming wasn’t easy for Matt, who was challenged emotionally by the women and by himself. Matt and Chris supposedly ‘had words’ with one another as Chris tried to help him navigate the entire experience.

While Matt hasn’t revealed whether he has found love, there are rumors that say he’s engaged and a happy man. The show is expected to air over the next several weeks and wrap up in early March.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.