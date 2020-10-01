Matt James’ contestants are slowly disappearing from Instagram

The Bachelor star Matt James is ready to film his new season of the show. He was originally picked to be on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, but was later re-cast as the lead of his own season.

Before the announcement that Matt would be the new Bachelor, Clare called out some of her contestants for using Cameo and using The Bachelorette platform to gain attention and exposure. Matt uses the platform to raise money for charity, so fans defended him against Clare’s shade.

The decision to give Matt his own season came after criticism fans criticized the franchise for its lack of diversity. The Bachelor has never had a person of color as the lead and Rachel Lindsay is the only person of color to star on the Bachelorette.

Matt James’ women are turning off their Instagram accounts

Now, Reality Steve is starting to dig up info on Matt’s women. They are slowly starting to travel to the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, where the season will film.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the only way a Bachelor season can film is on a closed set where everyone is routinely tested for COVID-19.

On social media, Steve revealed that women were traveling from around the country to meet Matt.

He shared that he had seen 3 of the women he predicted to be on the show set their Instagram accounts to private. One of the women downright deactivated her account.

Steve revealed he would be announcing the women next week. A fan joked about the women possibly being attractive, as the women chosen for The Bachelor are usually gorgeous.

Matt James’ season was still casting back in August

This week, Reality Steve reported that the women would be leaving for Pennsylvania this week to start filming the new season on October 10. That would be next Saturday, meaning the women would be in quarantine for about a week.

Matt’s season has been casting for quite some time. He was announced as the Bachelor back in June. They started promoting casting right away. However, back in August, Reality Steve revealed that Matt’s season wasn’t done casting.

Matt recently revealed that he would be signing off from social media and thanked Tyler Cameron and Tyler’s late mom for always supporting him. We don’t know if Tyler will make an appearance on The Bachelor this season to offer him advice, but he is currently in California, which means he’s not in quarantine to film the show.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.