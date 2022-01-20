Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell visit the Nemacolin Resort where they first met

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell visit the Nemacolin Resort where they first fell in love. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelor Matt James and his season final pick Rachael Kirkconnell went back to the place it all began this week with a trip to the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania.

Matt’s season of The Bachelor was filmed in the Nemacolin Resort in order to give the cast and crew more space to quarantine and promote safe COVID-19 measures.

Both Matt and Rachael posted a series of photos and videos to their Instagram Stories sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the resort and some of their favorite memories.

“Looks a little different, good to be back home though,” Matt said on his video.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell get emotional in the place where they met

Rachael was noticeably emotional and appeared crying in one of Matt’s videos.

“I’m soooooo emotional this is where rose ceremonies (and more) were,” Rachael captioned her video.

Another memorable space for The Bachelor alum was the bathroom, which Rachael filmed while saying, “All I can say, many tears were shed here.”

Both Rachael and Matt shared a very different emotion when they pointed out the place where everyone would meet for the night portion of each date.

“That gives me PTSD,” Rachael joked.

“Me too,” Matt said.

However, the resort was also filled with good memories for the pair.

“And that was where our one-on-one started, do you remember?” Rachael said.

“Of course. I’ll never forget,” Matt said.

Rachael Kirkconnell reveals the first time she saw Matt James

Rachael also posted a video sharing the first time she ever saw Matt. Rachael heard Matt’s laughter on the first night through her door and ended up getting her first glimpse of him through the peephole.

“And that was the first time I ever saw you,” Rachael said. “I almost threw up.”

Matt was the controversial lead for the 25th Season of The Bachelor. Rachael was a clear front-runner from the beginning, and although he did not propose on the show, Matt asked Rachael to continue a relationship with him in the final episode.

The relationship took a turn when problematic photos from Rachael’s past emerged online. By the time the After The Final Rose special aired, the couple had gone their separate ways.

After several weeks of sparking new relationship rumors, the pair reunited and have been dating since. Although the show was a challenging time for them both, they are clearly enjoying revisiting the place where they first fell in love.

The Bachelor returns on Monday January 26 at 8/7c on ABC.