Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell surprise Olympian Suni Lee at her gymnastics meet

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell pose with Suni Lee. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Matt James traveled all the way to Birmingham, Alabama, to surprise Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee at her college gymnastics meet.

The former Bachelor and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell cheered their friend to victory as she picked up a perfect score on the bars.

Matt and Rachael reunited with the gymnast after an almost eight-hour journey, a canceled flight, and an Uber from Queens to New Jersey.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell surprise Suni Lee at her gymnastics meet

After becoming friends on their season of Dancing with the Stars, Matt and Suni have remained close as he has made an effort to support her at her gymnastics meets.

Rachel and Matt screamed and waved posters for Suni as she scored a perfect ten on her bar routine.

Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Despite Suni’s masterful performance, the couple’s journey to see her was far from smooth sailing.

Matt revealed that the two had woken up at 4 a.m. to catch a flight from New York City, which was then promptly canceled. They were instead forced to catch an Uber to New Jersey and took to Instagram to update fans as they drove the last leg to Alabama.

“Wanna surprise Suni,” Matt said. “She has no idea we’re coming, the biggest meet of the year.”

The two were joined by Rachael’s sister, who cheered along with the couple as they watched Suni take on bars and her floor routine.

However, it all appeared worth it as Matt and Rachael settled into the stands to gush about the gymnast’s performance.

“OHANA,” Matt captioned his Instagram post as the group flashed smiles and poses for a reunion shot.

Suni Lee was shocked to see Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell at her meet

Suni seemed equally thrilled to see her surprise fans as she tried to yell to them from the floor. Then, the three cuddled up for a selfie that Rachael captioned, “our girl.”

Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Suni reposted the set of photos, complete with Matt showing off many light-hearted faces, to her Instagram story with the caption “my heart.”

Pic credit: @sunisalee/Instagram

Matt and Suni starred on Dancing with the Stars together and made their friendship debut Instagram official when Matt joked he brought stilts along for Suni.

Suni later posted a video of her TikTok where the two took on a dance challenge together.

Neither Matt nor Suni won on the dance show, but they both walked away with a lasting friendship.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.