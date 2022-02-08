Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell enjoy a romantic trip to Italy

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell share glimpses into their trip to Italy. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are still going strong in their relationship, and they recently took their love to Italy, one of the most romantic countries in the world.

Matt and Rachael have been sharing glimpses into their trip to Italy as they make their way around the gorgeous country.

Rachael Kirkconnell documents her time in Italy with Matt James

Rachael Kirkconnell has shared several posts that include a series of photos from her and Matt’s time in Italy.

The couple appears to be enjoying lots of sightseeing as well as trying Italy’s best cuisine. The couple seems to especially like Italy’s ice cream cones.

Rachael captioned her first post writing, “making our way through Italy.”

Rachael also shared photos of herself in a black jacket, distressed jeans, and laced tennis shoes while sightseeing in Lake Como.

In another post, Rachael shared snapshots from their time in Venice, Italy, and joked that their trip was similar to a certain international Marvel movie. Rachael captioned the post, “some behind the scenes pics from Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Rachael also shared photos from her and Matt’s time in Florence, Italy, and captioned the post, “gloomy little day in Florence.”

Matt James lives it up in Italy and attends soccer match

Rachael wasn’t the only one sharing photos from their lovely Italy excursions.

Matt James also shared several posts on his Instagram page.

While visiting Milan, Matt shared a photo of himself in front of plates and plates of pasta. Matt captioned the photo by writing, “Wheels up to Milan” with a plane emoji and an Italian flag emoji. He also asked anyone who has ever been to Italy to “share ‘ALL food recs / destinations to hit.”

In Venice, Matt enjoyed some time on the water, and he captioned the relaxed photo by writing, “It’s not a vacation unless your shoes are off.”

Still in Venice, Matt was feeling some gratitude on the special trip. He shared a photo snuggled up with Rachael and simply captioned the post, “Thankful” as the pair continue to be happily in love.

Matt also shared photos from Florence and in popular spots in Rome. In the final video of his post in Rome, Matt shared a clip of himself enjoying a soccer match.

Matt and Rachael’s romantic trip had some of their supporters wondering whether Matt may propose to Rachael in Italy.

Time will tell if Rachael and Matt leave Italy engaged. For now, they seem to be enjoying just taking in the beauty of the country.

