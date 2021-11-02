Matt Gwynne arrested: MAFS divorcee charged with domestic vandalism

MAFS alum Matt Gwynne spent some time behind bars. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 9’s Matthew Gwynne was arrested on charges of domestic vandalism after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Married at First Sight’s Matthew Gwynne is currently sitting in a Nashville, Tennessee jail cell after kicking in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home, following a party on Saturday night that spiraled out of control.

Matthew Gwynne’s mug shot

According to the arrest warrant discovered by the Nashville Scoop, Gwynne and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Shelby Neubauer, were at a party when things got out of hand and a verbal argument ensued. He threatened to go to Shelby’s home while she warned him to go home.

Later that night Shelby received an email from her home security system that she did not think much of until she arrived home to a broken down door and significant damage to the frame. Her home security doorbell cam caught Matt kicking in the door.

While nothing was taken from the home, Neubauer immediately called the police and a warrant was issued for Matthew Gwynne’s arrest.

He was picked up at a downtown bar on Sunday night after some of the bar patrons recognized him and knew of his outstanding warrant. Matthew was arrested and was charged with felony domestic vandalism.

Pic credit: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

MAFS fans will most likely not be surprised

To say that Married at First Sight Season 9’s Matthew Gwynne was not a fan favorite would be an understatement. Although the retired basketball player claimed he was ready to settle down and find love, his behaviors revealed that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Almost immediately following the honeymoon, Matt’s motives for marriage came into question as he would disappear from his and MAFS wife, Amber Bowles’ shared apartment for hours, days, and then nights at a time. Soon fans, Amber, and the experts began to question if Matt was cheating on Amber.

But they didn’t have to wonder for long as friends of Amber’s came forward and revealed they had seen Matt with other girls at bars and they didn’t look like just friends. Amber was devastated but when she confronted Matt, he denied the allegations and continued to string Amber along.

Finally after weeks of uncertainty and sadness, Amber called it quits on Matthew and the marriage on Decision Day. But Matt wasn’t finished yet with her just yet.

After the divorce, Matt revealed he was dating Instagram models (some during the filming of the show) and said he felt Amber had been too needy during their marriage He then went on to send her messages warning her to stop talking badly about him and to just get over the show. Yikes.

Not exactly the kindest parting words but they are what fans had come to expect from Matt. But now he’s back in the spotlight, although perhaps not in the way he intended.

While Matt Gwynne may have started off charming his way into the fans and Amber’s hearts, he definitely ended a long way from their good graces.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.