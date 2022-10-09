Mary Fitzgerald in cutout swimsuit for pool relaxation

Mary Fitzgerald stuns in cutout swimsuit for a day at the pool. Pic credit: @themaryfitzgerald/Instagram

Selling Sunset star, Mary Fitzgerald, is not ready to say goodbye to summer just yet.

Luckily for her, she’s in California where sunshine and warm weather is the norm for most of the year.

The successful realtor recently took a break from her demanding career to enjoy a day at the pool and to relax under the blue skies and palm trees on the West Coast.

Mary rocked a magenta-colored swimsuit with cutouts on the side and at the chest. She draped a sheer black swimsuit cover up over her shoulders showing off her long legs and toned abs.

She posed standing outside the pool, looking off into the distance as picturesque mountain views can be seen in the background. Mary captioned her post saying, “Needed some time to myself to rest and relax by the poolside and mountains all around me😌🧘🏼‍♀️”

Mary Fitzgerald returns for another season of Selling Sunset

Perhaps Mary’s pool day was needed so she could have a break from filming the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

The new season will be met with the return of veteran realtors such as Mary, along with a handful of newbies who recently joined The Oppenheim Group.

In previous seasons, Mary’s storylines have revolved around her relationship with her husband, Romain, and her on-and-off-again friendship with the show’s main villain, Christine Quinn.

Moving forward, Mary hopes to take on more responsibilities at work, while also potentially expanding her family with Romain.

For the most part, Mary has played a neutral role in the drama that happens in the office. She is mostly good friends with her co-workers and does very little to jeopardize her relationships.

With new faces joining the team, it will be interesting to see if Mary can continue to be a voice of reason or if she will get caught up in the drama once again.

Jason Oppenheim’s new relationship will be featured in Season 6 of Selling Sunset

Since his split with Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim has started a new relationship with model, Marie-Lou Nurk. According to Jason, there is no awkwardness between him and Chrishell, and they can still be professional at work.

Although the romance is still very new, it’s been rumored that Marie-Lou will make an appearance in the upcoming season and may have already filmed some scenes. The couple, who have a 20-year age gap, have only been together for a few months but are enjoying their budding romance.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.