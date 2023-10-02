Mary and Brandan expecting baby number 2 as Mary debuts new baby bump in recent pics

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Brandan and Mary DeNuccio are growing their family.

Following months of speculation that the couple has already welcomed a child, we know they’re now expecting Baby DeNuccio number two because Mary and Brandan just subtly announced that Mary is pregnant.

While we don’t have solid proof that Mary and Brandan are already parents to one child, we did learn this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that Mary discovered she was pregnant just months after Brandan arrived in the Philippines.

Then, Mary’s social media activity in August 2022 seemingly proved that they had welcomed their first child when a baby was heard crying in the background before Mary quickly muted the video.

Now, the family of three will soon expand to a family of four after the couple’s most recent photos showed off Mary’s baby bump.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

On Monday morning, Mary uploaded a series of pics to Instagram, showing off her growing midsection.

Mary DeNuccio debuts baby bump #2

In the first photo, Mary, who was clad in a skintight bodysuit, stood in front of a full-length mirror as Brandan stood behind her. Brandan cradled Mary’s midsection, making a heart shape with his hands as they smiled for the selfie.

Mary shared several photos of her baby bump on Instagram. Pic credit: @maria.rosaaaaaa/Instagram

In the second upload, Mary’s belly was more prominent as Brandan moved his hands higher, exposing her baby bump.

Mary captioned the photos, “BLESSING🫶🏻.”

And she didn’t stop there, either. In a subsequent carousel post, the 23-year-olds posed for similar shots, this time from a different full-length mirror in a different room.

Brandan made the same heart-shaped symbol with his hand resting on Mary’s abdomen, and in the caption, Mary wrote, “Swipe for love🤍🫶🏻”

Mary confirms to a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fan that she and Brandan are expecting their second child

In the comments section, Mary’s Instagram followers went wild, sending her and Brandan congratulations. And Mary confirmed that she’s expecting again when she responded to one of her fans.

Mary confirmed that she is expecting her second baby with Brandan. Pic credit: @maria.rosaaaaaa/Instagram

“Really love these two … congratulations on your baby to be! Wishing you much happiness!” wrote Mary’s follower.

In response, Mary replied, “thank youu.”

Brandan’s family has leaked details of his private life on social media

Now that the cat is out of the bag on television, we know that Brandan and Mary have been quite busy since Brandan moved from the U.S. to the Philippines.

Given the timeline of events, we speculate that Mary and Brandan’s firstborn child is a little over a year old. And if she’s newly pregnant this time around, that would make the DeNuccio siblings nearly two years apart in age.

Before Mary dropped a major hint online when her baby was heard crying in the background, a woman claiming to be Brandan’s cousin let it slip.

In the comments section of a TikTok, Brandan’s cousin wrote, “[Brandan and Mary] are still together and they’re having a baby.”

It looks like Brandan’s cousin was telling the truth — and also that Brandan’s family has trouble keeping his private life off social media.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.