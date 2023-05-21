Martha Stewart on The Golden Bachelor? Here’s what it would take

The Golden Bachelor is coming to ABC in the fall after years of waiting for the series to finally get a premiere date.

Now, it’s become clear that Martha Stewart is aware of the upcoming dating show.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Martha tunes in to The Golden Bachelor in the fall of 2023.

The series will feature singles over 60 looking for the perfect partner to spend their golden years with.

So far, The Golden Bachelor lead has not been revealed, nor have the senior ladies who will be vying for his heart.

Martha is an icon in American television, and she’d surely be great to watch on a show like this, but would she be willing to participate?

Martha Stewart reveals what it would take to get her on The Golden Bachelor

Martha Stewart is 81 years old, easily qualifying her for a spot on The Golden Bachelor, and having her on a show such as this would surely draw a large viewing audience.

So naturally, while sitting for an interview with Variety, she was asked about the upcoming show and whether she would be on it. According to Martha, she’d consider a role on a show like The Golden Bachelor, but only “If I get to see the men first.”

Considering that this series will only have one male lead and several women — just like the regular The Bachelor except with an older cast — it sounds like Martha might be more open to a “Golden Bachelorette,” which ABC hasn’t announced as a spinoff.

However, if someone like Martha Stewart was willing to be the lead, it’s a sure bet that ABC would have to consider giving her the role.

Don’t hold your breath, though, because Martha is busy. When asked if she’d ever do a reality dating show, Martha replied, “I’m very busy. I have my beautiful cooking, entertaining and gardening shows which I’m very interested in so I don’t think I would do a reality dating show. They did ask me to Dancing With the Stars, but I didn’t have time to go out to California. That would have been fun.”

The Golden Bachelor is coming to Monday nights on ABC

Speaking of Dancing with the Stars, that series will return to prime time after just one season of streaming on Disney+.

ABC released its fall 2023 schedule as the writers’ strike delays any new scripted offerings. They are unsurprisingly going heavy on reality TV in the fall, with DWTS heading back to Monday nights at 8/7c. That series will be followed by The Golden Bachelor, which will air at 10/9c.

It’ll be a fun night of reality TV as we watch the stars dance and then move on watch the elder singles look to make a love match.

The Golden Bachelor will air on Mondays at 10/9c on ABC. The premiere date has not been revealed.