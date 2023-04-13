Marshall dated another Love Is Blind contestant after his breakup with Jackie

Marshall Glaze revealed that he tried his hand at love with another Love Is Blind contestant following his failed relationship with Jackie Bonds.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind has taken Netflix by storm, with viewers anxiously counting down the days until the finale and the first-ever live reunion special air.

So far this season, viewers have watched as five couples got engaged, sight unseen, in the pods. However, only four of those five couples will be heading to the altar during the finale.

Marshall and his former fiancee, Jackie Bonds, called it quits before getting a chance to say “I Do” and instead said “I Don’t” before a wedding ceremony even took place.

Jackie left Marshall hanging during the brides’ and grooms’ wedding day fittings, shocking Marshall and viewers alike.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jackie decided that Marshall wasn’t “man enough” for her and secretly met up with Josh Demas to see if their chemistry was enough to make for a lasting relationship instead.

Although Marshall and Jackie’s relationship ended on a bad note, he revealed that he found another match from the pods and pursued a relationship with her.

Speaking with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes, Marshall admitted that when things didn’t work out with Jackie, he reached out to another woman he formed a connection with while in the pods.

“I actually reached out to Kacia [Clark]. We tried,” Marshall shared.

However, Marshall was still focused on his breakup with Jackie, and ultimately, it interfered with his and Kacia’s chance at love.

Marshall added, “I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience. It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia.”

Noting that it was “rough” breaking things off with Kacia, Marshall admitted that he has some regret about pursuing a relationship with Kacia in the first place.

The 27-year-old marketing manager continued, “Still to this day, I’m apologetic about starting something and getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell, like, ‘This isn’t really the time or the place.'”

Who is Kacia Clark?

Kacia didn’t make a strong enough connection during her time in the pods to get engaged and therefore wasn’t given much screen time. So, who is Kacia Clark?

Kacia’s Netflix cast profile lists her as a 31-year-old Family Support Specialist. In her bio, Kacia shared that she was hoping to connect with someone “tall, dark, and handsome” who wasn’t afraid to commit.

“Kacia loves spending time with friends at happy hour and brunch and looks forward to her spouse being a part of ‘every family party and holiday,'” her bio continues.

Per her Instagram bio, Kacia is also a mental health advocate and youth mentor whose interests include “faith, fashion, and life.”

Marshall is 0-2 in his Love Is Blind relationship attempts, and in what will likely be an uncomfortable confrontation, he will have to face his ex-fiancee again — this time on live TV.

Marshall and his ex-fiancee, Jackie, will come face-to-face during Sunday’s first-ever live reunion special, which will stream on Netflix this weekend.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Friday, April 14, and the live reunion streaming live on Sunday, April 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.