Married to Medicine Los Angeles is back with two new cast members

Bravo is keeping us entertained during our quarantine, and the latest show to hit our screens is Season 2 of Married to Medicine Los Angeles.

Although it is one of the newest additions to the Bravo franchise –following in the footsteps of its highly popular predecessor, Married to Medicine – the show brought in high ratings in its first season.

The vivacious cast of doctors and doctors’ wives are back on May 3, with two new cast members in tow.

The newest doc on the LA block is Kendra

Actually it’s Dr. Kendra Segura to you.

She’s an OB-GYN, a first-time mom, and wife to an internist, Dr. Hobart.

“Kendra is a true friend who isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. A former star tennis player, she didn’t take the traditional route to become a physician.

“As a new mom to baby Hart, she currently works one day a week at an outpatient facility in South L.A. near where she grew up.

“Eager to return to full-time, she struggles to find a balance between her work and home life and her husband’s wish for a traditional household.”

Also new to the LA crew is Lia Dias

She is an entrepreneur and doctor’s wife and joins the cast as a friend of Dr. Imani.

Lia and her psychiatrist husband reside in Beverly Hills with their three children.

“Lia’s focus is on building her brand as she owns a business with three beauty supply storefronts under the name, the Girl Cave LA. Lia’s biggest struggle is juggling wanting to be a successful businesswoman with being a wife and a mom.”

As for the original cast members, they have their own share of drama brewing.

Dr. Imani Walker’s husband is out-of-state this season working on a new business, and rumors swirl that things in her life are falling apart.

Meanwhile, Dr. Britten Cole’s cross-country move has affected the intimacy between her and husband, Mack Major.

Married to a busy doctor, Shanique Drummond wants to switch to a real estate career while trying to juggle her two kids and demanding husband.

Jazmin Johnson is trying to step out of her husband’s shadow by cultivating her concierge business.

We’ll see new friendships forged and lots of relationship drama when theses doctors and doctors’ wives share their lives with us once again.

Season 2 of Married to Medicine Los Angeles airs May 3 st 9/8c on Bravo.