Married at First Sight exclusive: Jessica married Austin with no expectations, says some people ‘were not honest’

Jessica and Austin may end up being the last couple standing after Season 10 of Married at First Sight concludes.

These two brought the least drama all season long and really seemed to be on the show to find love and build a strong marriage — and it looks like it worked!

Because of that, Jessica and Austin didn’t garner the shocking headlines of their co-stars like Zach Justice, who was accused of cheating on Mindy Shiben — at least emotionally — after he connected with one of her friends on Instagram.

Or like Taylor and Brandon, who went on quite a relationship roller coaster with her calling him out on social media and him walking out on Decision Day.

And even though Jessica waited weeks for Austin to say, “I love you,” it was pretty clear to both of them and to those watching at home that Austin and Jessica are a perfect match.

But how did Jessica cope with the cameras, and was there anything she would change about her MAFS experience? Here’s what she has to say.

Monsters & Critics: What expectations did you have before appearing on Married at First Sight, and how did the actual experience differ?

Jessica: Before appearing on MAFS, I didn’t really have any expectations. I had faith that the experts and the experience was set up in good conscience to make meaningful matches.

I wasn’t fond of the idea of being filmed 24/7, but I trusted the process and put my hope that it was for the best.

I didn’t really know what to expect, so I can’t say it really differed. The production team was actually really friendly, nice, and natural, so I felt like I could just go about living my life and getting adjusted to my “married” life!

M&C: Did the cameras influence how you reacted on MAFS?

Jessica: I don’t think the cameras influenced my reactions to much. The production team I had working with us was very friendly and would just stay to the back and film us.

While I was always aware that the cameras were around, the team we had made me feel comfortable and to the point that it didn’t feel like they were being intrusive or even there!

M&C: If you could do anything different, what would it be?

Jessica: If I could do anything different, it would be to stop focusing on travel and love issues. We were prompted to discuss those issues, and I wish I would have just focused on the positive.

Those issues of travel and love were trivial when compared to other major issues the other couples were facing!

M&C: Which of the experts made the most impact on you, and what did you learn from them?

Jessica: All of the experts made an impact on me, but Dr. V stands out as making the most impact. She helped me see that I wasn’t being as vulnerable as I thought I was.

M&C: What advice would you give someone appearing next season?

Jessica: I would tell them to be open, vulnerable, and HONEST! The experts had good intentions with the matches, but some people were not honest. If you want to develop a long-lasting marriage, you really need to be honest, open, and vulnerable.

M&C: Would you agree to get married at first sight if you could do it all over again?

Jessica: Yes! I am very grateful for the entire process. I learned a lot about myself and also developed some good friendships from it!

