Married at First Sight exclusive: Do Bao and Johnny have what it takes to make it?

Married at First Sight Season 13 premieres next week and to get us ready for five new couples, Lifetime will be airing a Kickoff Special tonight where Kevin Frazier and his guests will discuss which couples they think will make it and which couples they think will fall apart before Decision Day.

With Season 9’s Jamie and Beth among those commenting on the new crop of couples, they took turns giving each couple a thumbs up or down as their prediction about how the season (and hopefully the rest of their lives) will play out.

In this Married at First Sight exclusive sneak peek, we get to take a look at the predictions for Bao and Johnny, just one of the Houston couples that we’ll be watching in the weeks to come.

In the clip that was shared with Monsters & Critics ahead of the special episode, we learn that everyone seems to be rooting for Bao and Johnny to make it to the end.

However, it seems that some are leery about giving the new couple two thumbs up, possibly because so many seemingly perfect matches from last season didn’t last long at all.

Be sure to check out the sneak peek above and tune in tonight to see what Kevin and the panel have to say about the rest of the couples.

Will Bao and Johnny’s arranged marriage stand the test of time? Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight’s Kickoff Special airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.