Marlo Hampton stuns in busty cutout dress from Naked Wardrobe

Marlo Hampton poses in a busty skintight dress. Pic credit: @marlohampton/Instagram

Marlo Hampton showed off her figure in a busty cutout dress this week.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked beautiful in a chocolate brown dress from Naked Wardrobe.

Marlo is a self-proclaimed fashionista and never fails to bring a little drama everywhere she goes, including her wardrobe.

She looked like she was going to a safari-themed bachelorette party in a good way. Marlo stunned in the form-fitting dress and knee-high animal print boots.

The pointed black and gold boots were styled with a little black handbag and a gold bracelet cuff.

The dress was cut to reveal part of her stomach in the photos she shared with fans. Marlo showed off her fall look in different poses.

She wore her curled hair from Kendra’s Boutique down past her waist.

Marlo Hampton in busty dress after RHOA reunion

Marlo hasn’t stopped serving looks since she got her peach this season.

She was previously a long-time friend of the cast but finally had a full-time seat at The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season Season 14 reunion last month.

Marlo was accused of “buying her way into the group” during the reunion when Todd Tucker revealed she had financed part of her travel to film on group trips.

She also came under fire this season for kicking her nephews out of her house. Despite Marlo having full custody of the boys, she sent them to live with her sister for a month.

Regardless of how controversial and messy Marlo can be, she always looks put together when it comes to her fashion.

Marlo dances and throws shade in video

The Atlanta peach shared a video last week of her seemingly shading some of her co-stars.

The video showed her dancing to an audio clip from the Peony Collective about people revisiting her past more than she does.

Marlo’s alleged gold-digger past was brought up multiple times on the show.

“I no longer live in the past, babe, keep up!” the audio clip commanded.

The Le’ Archive owner wore wide-legged leather pants and a black beanie in the video she hashtagged #keepup.

Marlo had on a black sweatshirt and tied another one around her waist that bore the name of her company on the back.

She wore sneakers and waved around different baseball hats, including one that said “Icon.”

Marlo completed the look with a crossbody fur cheetah purse on a gold chain.

RHOA is currently on hiatus on Bravo.