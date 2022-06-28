Marlo Hampton shows off rear view in infamous naked dress

Marlo Hampton shocks her fans with a naked dress. Pic credit: Bravo

She’s always had the juice, but know she has the peach! Marlo Hampton is the newest star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, after being a guest and friend-of for eight seasons.

Marlo is a fashion queen and loves to show off all of her designer fits every time she is on screen. Now that she has her new business, Le’Archive Showroom, she is more invested in the fashion world than ever before.

Now Miss Hampton is showing off a very famous dress, which leaves little to the imagination.

Marlo Hampton shows it all with a designer dress

Marlo posted a photo to Instagram that got all of her followers talking. The fashion queen posed on the edge of a white porcelain bathtub wearing The Naked Dress, made by world-famous French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. The dress retails for $718 and is consistently out of stock due to popularity. Marlo surely used her high-fashion contacts to procure this infamous dress.

With the scandalous dress, Marlo paired giant gold hoop earrings and wore her hair past the shoulders and parted in the middle. She credited her hairstyle to Kendra’s Boutique, a salon that makes virgin hair pieces for many celebrities. Her hair was styled by Tia Peterson out of Tampa. Marlo’s makeup was flawless, done by Houston-based travel makeup artist Dante.

She captioned the risque photo, “Be his peace & he will always run to you.” Only Marlo knows who she might be talking about!

She posted a second photo showing the dress from behind, complete with all the backside curves.

Marlo’s first season as a Housewife is a rough one

Marlo has had issues with a lot of the women on the cast, but most recently, Kenya and Marlo have been battling it out, and Sunday’s episode ended with a cliffhanger that showed the ladies getting ready to put hands on each other.

Marlo said of Kenya, “I feel deep inside that she didn’t feel that I should have [a peach]. She didn’t want me to be her equal or sitting on the couch next to her.” Marlo then spoke of her many years as a friend-of, saying, “I’ve been there, but she’s always been able to feel like she had one on top of me, saying she was a peach holder. But I don’t think she was genuine at all in being excited for me.”

Marlo said she has made an effort to be a good friend to Kenya, and thought that she and Kenya were on the path to a true friendship after Season 13. “I put in the work. Like, I’m going to show this girl what being a friend is. I went above and beyond to support her and I’m just like, ‘I’m tired of you never supporting me,’” Marlo said of Kenya. “Every damn time I give, she just f**king takes some water and throws it right in my face.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.