Marlo Hampton stuns in silk at BravoCon meet and greet. Pic credit: marlohampton/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Marlo Hampton made her first appearance at BravoCon as an official Housewife.

Last Saturday, Marlo visited her store booth in between panels and planned photo ops.

She wore a silky off-white PJ set as she took photos with fans.

Marlo’s silk pants featured black dollar signs on them. She wore her collared button-up shirt undone and tied it up in the front to reveal a black bra underneath. Even in PJs, she was blinged out from her earrings to her drink.

The Atlanta Housewife wore long crystal dangling earrings and showed off her wavy hair. Her security guard handed her a bedazzled cocktail glass which Marlo proved is the perfect accessory.

As I spilled $2 worth of my own wine in a plastic cup trying to get a picture, I could not help but envy Marlo’s outfit. She looked more comfortable than Tamra Judge felt about getting naked on screen.

Pic credit: Emily Bertha

Marlo Hampton dances to greet fans at BravoCon

The new Housewife of Atlanta appeared to be having the time of her life in the limelight.

Marlo danced and drank her cocktail while posing with fans who desperately tried to sideswipe her security guards for selfies.

The Le’ Archive owner was there to promote her BravoCon booth where she sold merch like T-shirts featuring her iconic one-liner, “Today drained me.”

Marlo stunned in fuschia and feathers

In another look from BravoCon 2022, Marlo sported a shiny satin look the day before to stand out from her co-stars.

For one of her looks on Friday, she wore a plunging bright fuchsia blazer and matching pants. Her wide-legged pants featured a line of pink feathers going up each side.

The self-proclaimed fashionista wore thin strapped metallic gold heels with the outfit.

Marlo carried a small bedazzled purse in the shape of an actual peach for the three-day event. She originally showed off the crossbody purse with its gold chain strap on her Instagram back in April.

She held the peach up to show the crowd and was met with cheers.

Marlo’s long hair hung down to her thighs in the video she shared of her walking through the crowds.

She wore a few gold bangle bracelets to match her purse and a simple choker.

The post showed Marlo hugging fans and highlighted two of her looks on Friday.

Marlo credited her glam squad in the video.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.