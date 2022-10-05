Marlena Wesh weighs in on BIP producers and ‘childish’ Salley Carson sketch 

Marlena Wesh appeared on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise has always been the more fun and carefree extension of The Bachelor franchise, but the show got extra campy this week.

To tease Salley Carson’s upcoming arrival on the island, Monday night’s episode featured a full-blown sketch and a buzz-worthy suitcase.

BIP bartender Wells Adams played several characters in the sketch as he told a story of how a producer tried to get an indecisive Salley to the island.

Salley has yet to arrive in paradise, but she’s featured in trailers and has already caused a stir among the cast.

Salley also has viewers, and Bachelor Nation stars talking, including The Bachelor Season 26 star Marlena Wesh.

Marlena referred to the show as “childish.”

Marlena Wesh weighs in on BIP producers

Marlena took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Bachelor in Paradise.

After the Salley Carson sketch and a scene where cast members went through a suitcase labeled Salley and found a vibrator and waffle-maker, Marlena tweeted, “This show is childish as hell for what they did to Salley.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

A commenter questioned if Salley gave consent for the sketch and suitcase situation.

Marlena appeared to find the question humorous and unlikely that producers would seek consent, writing, “Conseeeeennnntttttt?!?!”

Pic credit: @MarlenaWesh/Twitter

In another tweet, Marlena explained why cast members don’t want to get on the producers’ bad side.

The Bachelor Nation Olympian tweeted, “And y’all wonder why we be crying every episode. It’s cuz we don’t wanna get on the producers bad side and have a vibrator planted in our fake suitcase on national tv.”

Pic credit: @MarlenaWesh/Twitter

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8’s first rose ceremony ends in three eliminations

Three of Marlena’s costars on The Bachelor Season 26 were sent home on Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Hailey Malles was sent home and tearfully reflected on how, despite being on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, she’s never received a rose due to early eliminations.

Hunter Haag, who was eliminated from The Bachelor in the same rose ceremony as Marlena, was also sent packing.

Hunter thought she had a solid connection with The Bachelorette Season 19’s Johnny DePhillipo, but at the last minute, he chose to pursue Victoria Fuller and give Victoria his rose.

Finally, Kira Mengistu was sent home after having drama with Romeo Alexander and Jill Chin and struggling to seduce Jacob Rapini and Casey Woods.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.