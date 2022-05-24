Marlena Wesh sizzles in bright red and sparkling jewelry

Marlena Wesh turns up the heat in wedding attire. Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Marlena Wesh debuted on The Bachelor Season 26, where she left single but befriended several of her costars and gained lots of fans.

Recently, Marlena showed off her stunning beauty to friends and followers while wearing sizzling red attire.

The Bachelor Season 26 star attended a wedding where her pearly white smile shined as bright as the statement jewelry across her neck.

Marlena Wesh shines in red dress

Malena Wesh took to her Instagram stories to show off her skin-baring wedding attire.

The former Olympian posed indoors in a bright strapless red dress that showed off her chest, and a peek of her abdomen.

Featuring a double whammy, the dress was low-cut and offered a high slit as Marlena flaunted her curves from top to bottom.

Marlena added some serious sparkle to the look with her jewelry.

With the dress showing off lots of skin, Marlena opted to dress up her neck with a dazzling necklace that sparkled in the photo. Marlena’s other accessories included teardrop earrings. She completed the look with strappy heels and white nail polish, and her beautiful sisterlocks swept to the side.

Marlena wrote over the photo, “Periodddddd.”

Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Marlena Wesh proves she’s not afraid of color in her wardrobe

Marlena knows how to work her angles and add a splash to her style with pops of color.

Several photos on Marlena’s Instagram page show the athletic beauty rocking bright and bold colors.

It appears red is a favorite for Marlena as she recently shared videos of herself in a different red dress from the one she wore to the wedding.

Marlena gave fans and followers a close-up of her red knee-length dress with a cinched waist as she posed and walked outdoors.

Marlena captioned the post, “It’s always the #sisterlocks for me.”

Stripping down, even more, Marlena wowed followers with a colorful bikini photo.

Marlena’s impressively toned body was on full display as she took a dip in the ocean in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Marlena gazed down at the sand in an orange two-piece that perfectly fit her body. Her chest, abs, legs, and tattoo were visible as she appeared to walk away from the shore.

The Bachelor Nation star captioned the post, “My beach is better.”

Stay tuned to see what striking and colorful ensemble Marlena will step out in next, and perhaps she’ll be rocking even more bikinis if she joins the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.