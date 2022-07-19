Marlena Wesh and Sierra Jackson stun in red carpet dresses

Marlena Wesh and Sierra Jackson pose together on the red carpet. Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Marlena Wesh and Sierra Jackson were show-stopping during their recent red carpet appearance.

Sierra and Marlena became close friends after appearing on The Bachelor Season 26.

The ladies aimed to find love with Clayton Echard but also weren’t afraid to call Clayton out when they felt he was making poor decisions.

While Marlena and Sierra left the season single, they still gained many fans who admired their looks and personalities.

Both Marlena and Sierra have stunning features and flattering figures, and they put their beauty on display during their recent outing.

Marlena shared photos of the two posing on the red carpet.

The ladies enjoyed a night out in gorgeous skin-baring dresses.

Marlena Wesh and Sierra Jackson flaunt their figure for night out

Marlena Wesh took to her Instagram Stories to share gorgeous photos with Sierra Jackson.

In one photo, the two ladies pose arm and arm with soft smiles on the events carpet.

Sierra looked ethereal in a soft white one-shoulder dress with two midriff cutouts and a super high slit that gave a full view of her toned leg and thigh. Sierra completed the look with a slicked-back hairstyle, hoop earrings, high heels, and a glowing bronzed makeup look.

Marlena was a vision in orange, wearing a curve-hanging dress with a slit and low-cut giving a peek of her chest from the side.

Marlena finished the look with clear chunky high heels and her sister locs styled in curls.

Over the photo, Marlena wrote, “Love you [Sierra Jackson].”

Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Marlena also shared a video of her and Sierra at the event. Marlena smiled as she captured Sierra on her phone.

Marlena wrote over the clip, “She’s mad at me for rushing her out the house. She can not handle deadlines.”

Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Marlena Wesh and Sierra Jackson warned Clayton Echard about Shanae Ankney

Shanae Ankney was a long-standing villain on The Bachelor Season 26, and several women aimed to warn Clayton about her rude antics.

Two of the women who brought Shanae’s problematic behavior to the forefront were Marlena and Sierra.

Despite their warning, Clayton continued to keep Shanae on the show.

When Sierra was eliminated before Shanae, she beckoned Clayton not to be ‘stupid’ in finding his wife, and Sierra also didn’t hold back from questioning Clayton during the Women Tell All.

Eventually, Clayton learned that Shanae was not being fully transparent, kind, or sincere, and he chose to send her home.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.