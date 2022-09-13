Mark Maher shares ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos

Mark Maher appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @mts550/Instagram

Mark Maher joined the Teenage Dirtbag trend that’s been taking the internet by storm.

Several reality stars and celebrities have partaken in the trend, from actress Alyssa Milano to The Bachelor’s Demi Burnett.

The trend includes showing a compilation of photos from one’s teenage years, set to the song Teenage Dirtbag.

Mark hopped on the trend, sharing photos from his younger years.

Mark’s photos included school and football snapshots.

Fans flocked to the comments to react to his teenage pics.

Mark Maher took to Instagram to share his ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos.

His video began with Mark in the present day wearing a red sweater.

The video then cuts to teenage Mark shirtless in shoulder pads and holding a football helmet.

Mark gave a blank stare to the camera in clear circular glasses.

Another professional shot of teenage Mark saw him smiling in a jean jacket and white tee as he rested his chin on his hand with a black backdrop behind him.

Mark smiled in a third photo that appeared to possibly be a school picture.

The video concluded with a rosy-cheeked Mark wearing pink and smiling at the camera.

Mark captioned the post, “My ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ photo.

Commenters reacted and complimented Mark under the post.

A fan wrote, “So handsome,” and another exclaimed, “Those eyes!!!!!”

One follower commented, “MTS…Has always been a hot looking kid/guy!!! I don’t get it? I totally think he’s very good looking and so funny!! Best part lol.”

Others noted how Mark hasn’t aged and praised his smile and personality.

Pic credit: @mts550/Instagram

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis divorced after Married at First Sight

Mark and Lindsey were matched on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

The show returned to Boston after filming season 6 there and producing MAFS fan favorite couple Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre.

Mark had signed up for Married at First Sight back in Season 6 but wasn’t chosen, so he jumped at the opportunity to have a second chance on MAFS Season 14.

Unfortunately for Mark, his marriage with Lindsey didn’t work out and ended badly.

Lindsey and Mark had many arguments during their short-lived marriage and often struggled to see eye to eye.

Despite their fights and issues, Lindsey and Mark said yes to staying married on Decision Day.

However, by the time of the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion, Mark and Lindsey revealed that they had ended their marriage after some tense fights.

Tensions between Mark and Lindsey remained high at the reunion, with both accusing the other of treating them poorly before the end of their marriage.

Mark claimed that Lindsey bullied him and spat on him and Lindsey accused Mark of kicking her out of his family home after she dedicated hours to helping him renovate.

While Mark left the MAFS experience single, he’s expressed still being hopeful about finding love.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.