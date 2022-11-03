Mark Maher praises Kevin Frazier’s handling of Justin and Nate’s reunion fight 

MAFS alums react to the explosive Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion. Pic credit: @mts550/Instagram

Kevin Frazier returned to host the Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion and ended up having to break up a fight.

Kevin managed to de-escalate a spat between MAFS Season 15 costars Justin and Nate, and his handling of the situation received praise from former MAFS stars.

Mark Maher reacted to the heated reunion moment with applause for Kevin.

Mark appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston and is no stranger to tense reunions.

After his marriage to Lindsey Georgoulis ended in divorce, Mark and Lindsey had some heated moments during their reunion as both accused the other of poor treatment post-show.

This year’s reunion saw Justin making accusations about Nate which led to their tense altercation.

Mark Maher and fellow MAFS stars react to wild reunion

Kevin Frazier took to Instagram to share a teaser clip from the MAFS Season 15 reunion.

The clip involved Justin suggesting that Nate hit on him as well as Justin getting out of his seat to confront Nate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As MAFS viewers saw during part one of the reunion, Kevin and MAFS Season 15 star Binh stepped in between Justin and Nate to de-escalate the situation.

Mark “The Shark” Maher commented on the video, writing, “@kevinfrazier Way to hold it down sir,” with several clapping emojis and a shark emoji.

Mark wasn’t the only MAFS star supporting Kevin as Married at First Sight Season 13 star Ryan Ignasiak commented, “Get em’ @kevinfrazier.”

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Henry Rodriguez also reacted, commenting, “Wtf,” with a laughing emoji.

Kevin replied to Henry’s comments and shared, “it literally shocked us all.”

Pic credit: @kevinfrazier/Instagram

Who stayed married after Married at First Sight Season 15?

Two couples remained married during the Married at First Sight Season 15 finale, and those two couples are still going strong at the time of the reunion.

Miguel and Lindy said yes to staying married on Decision Day, and the couple appeared as in love as ever at the reunion.

The pair gave an update on their relationship after the cameras went away, sharing that Lindy moved into Miguel’s place and has been decorating to brighten the space up.

Miguel and Lindy shared that they’re learning to communicate better and feel the experts gave them the spouse they needed.

Stacia and Nate were the other couple to remain married on Decision Day, and they also expressed being happy and in love at the reunion as they continued their marriage.

The couple revealed that they currently travel back and forth from Nate’s place to Stacia’s home since his lease is still active for the next eight months.

Nate also shared that he tells Stacia he loves her every day after they initially butted heads over the l-word.

The other three couples have remained divorced and appear content with their choice to split.

Tune in next week for the conclusion of the MAFS Season 15 reunion.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.