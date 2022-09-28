Mark Maher feels blessed after linking up with MAFS costar Michael Morency

Mark Maher remains positive after his MAFS marriage ends in divorce. Pic credit: @mts550/Instagram

Mark Maher enjoyed quality time with friend and costar Michael Morency.

Mark and Michael both appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

Appearing on Married at First Sight was a long-time goal for Mark, who initially applied to be on the show back when MAFS came to Boston for Season 6.

Unfortunately for Mark and Michael, neither of their marriages on MAFS Season 14 ended up lasting.

Mark and Michael said yes to staying married to their spouses on Decision Day but revealed they had split from their wives during the MAFS Season 14 reunion.

Despite leaving the show single, Mark and Michael remain good friends with several costars, including one another.

Mark Maher snaps a photo with Michael Morency

Mark Maher took to Instagram to share his photo with Michael Morency.

Mark and Michael posed in casual attire in the photo and smiled at the camera.

Mark wore a soft blue sweater with “MTS” written in silver on the front, while Michael wore a brown sweater and a black hat backward.

Mark captioned the post, “Always a blessing catching up with a good friend – appreciate you bro 💪🏻.”

Mark Maher’s Married at First Sight experience ended in divorce

Mark and Lindsey Georgoulis were one of the couples matched on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

Previously, Married at First Sight was filmed in Boston for Season 6 and produced MAFS fan favorite couple Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre. Shawniece and Jephte are still married and have an adorable daughter, Laura.

In Married at First Sight Season 14, Mark got a second chance to be on the show after applying for the sixth season, but his marriage to Lindsey came to a messy end.

Mark and Lindsey announced their divorce during the MAFS reunion, where tension remained high between the two, with both hurling accusations at each other.

Mark claimed that Lindsey bullied him and spat on him and Lindsey accused Mark of kicking her out of his family home after she dedicated hours to helping him renovate.

While Mark left the MAFS experience single, he’s still hopeful about finding love.

Mark also remains grateful for all the friendships he’s made from the season as he keeps his head up and focuses on the positive.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.