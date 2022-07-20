Mark Maher addresses his use of filters in ‘no filter’ photo

Mark Maher was a part of the Boston cast on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @mts550/Instagram

Mark Maher debuted on Married at First Sight Season 14 and was able to make his social media accounts public after the show wrapped.

Mark enjoys posting to social media and often shares filtered photos and selfies.

Some of Mark’s followers have commented on his heavy use of filters, and ex-wife Lindsey Georgoulis also took issue with his filters and social media activity during their marriage.

Married at First Sight viewers will recall Lindsey complaining about how often Mark was on social media and how she found his excessive use of filters immature.

Recently, Mark addressed the talk and the critique about his filters.

He also gave his followers a view of his face, filter-free.

Mark Maher posts a ‘no filter’ photo

Mark Maher took to his Instagram stories to share a car selfie and a message.

Mark gave a toothy smile in the photo while wearing a light hat and Under Armour tee.

Mark wrote beneath the photo, “Love when people comment about filters & stuff in a pic or a TikTok. Well here’s me …#NoFilter love me or not, This is MTS.”

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis’s marriage ends in divorce

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis were matched on Married at First Sight Season 14 and had a challenging relationship.

At the start of their marriage, Mark and Lindsey appeared hopeful that they could make it work, and they enjoyed a few bonding moments during their honeymoon.

However, Lindsey and Mark also got into their first big fight during the honeymoon.

Mark explained to Lindsey that he felt they needed to move at a slower pace after consummating the marriage, and Lindsey took offense and stormed off.

There were several more arguments with similar results as the couple struggled to communicate.

The pair also hit below the belt several times, with Lindsey bashing Mark’s job and bedroom abilities, among many other things.

Despite their rough moments, Lindsey and Mark decided to stay married on Decision Day.

During the reunion, Lindsey and Mark announced that they had divorced, and the split got messy as the two accused the other of mistreatment.

Mark suggested Lindsey bullied him worse than any bully he’s ever experienced, and Lindsey claimed Mark kicked her out of his house after she invested time in renovating the space.

Lindsey also felt Mark spent too much time on his phone and accused him and Alyssa Ellman of messaging each other behind her back.

Mark continues to be hopeful about finding love after his divorce from Lindsey.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.