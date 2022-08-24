Mario Vassall celebrates birthday weekend with The Bachelorette costars

Mario Vassall gets festive to celebrate another year of life. Pic credit: @inspiredbyrio/Instagram

Mario Vassall recently celebrated a birthday with familiar faces from The Bachelorette franchise.

Mario appeared on The Bachelorette Season 19, where he pursued Gabby Windey.

While Gabby and Mario had a strong connection on opening night, the Bachelorette co-lead ultimately chose to send Mario home.

During his time on the show, Mario still made many friends with the men from the season.

Several of his costars were in Chicago to celebrate Mario on his birthday.

Mario shared photos from his birthday festivities as he raved about the celebratory weekend.

Mario Vassall is all smiles during birthday weekend

Mario Vassall took to his Instagram to express feeling blessed and share a slideshow of birthday pics.

In the first pic, Mario stood surrounded by lush greenery and flowers as he looked to the side and smiled with his stylish outfit on display.

The second slide included a video of Mario receiving a birthday dessert with a single candle as his party guests sang Happy Birthday.

The third photo was a group shot with several The Bachelorette Season 19 stars, including Nate Mitchell, Jordan Vandergriff, Spencer Swiss, Colin Farrell, and Termayne Harper.

Mario also took some photos with loved ones.

The Bachelor Nation star captioned the post, “Blessed to see another year! This birthday weekend was one for the books.”

Bachelor Nation sends Mario Vassall birthday love

Mario received lots of well wishes and encouragement in the comment section of his birthday post.

His fellow The Bachelorette Season 19 costar Quincey Williams wrote, “More life fam,” and “Second slide ‘the face you make when you get a surprise that you was looking forward to.’”

Mario replied, “lol. True.”

Nate commented with a fire emoji with more commenters wishing Mario a happy birthday.

Other comments included, “Happy Birthday to You Rio! Looking sharp as always!,” “Happy Birthday King,” and “More life, more everything.”

Mario looks to a new chapter now that his journey on The Bachelorette has concluded.

Mario started off strong on The Bachelorette, receiving Gabby’s first impression rose.

When it came time for the ladies to split their men into groups, Gabby kept Mario in her group, and he traveled with the remaining men to a cruise ship.

During a rose ceremony on the ship, Gabby chose to send Mario home.

Currently, Gabby has three men remaining; time will tell if she ends the season engaged.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.