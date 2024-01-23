Maria Georgas made an impression on The Bachelor viewers — What to know and where to find her on Instagram

Maria Georgas didn’t make a good enough impression on Joey Graziadei to get the first impression rose, but she definitely has The Bachelor viewers talking.

She showed up on night one with a flower in her hair and gifted Joey with a tiny Canadian flag.

The Bachelor viewers were confused when the flag was blurred out as Joey tucked it into his jacket pocket.

Immediately, viewers took to social media to query why the flag was blurred out.

They also commented on Maria herself, as many think she’ll take the villain role this season and believe she’ll be ruffling feathers in the mansion.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We haven’t seen much of that yet, but we’re just getting started as Season 28 kicked off on Monday night.

Maria Georgas has a black belt, and she knows what she wants

Maria Georgas is bold and outgoing according to her Bachelor profile. She oozed confidence when she stepped out of the limo and into the Bachelor Nation spotlight.

The 29-year-old executive assistant is from Kleinburg, Ontario, and after she gifted Joey with a Canadian flag on premiere night, no one will forget that.

Like the other 31 women vying for Joey’s tennis-loving heart, she claims to be “done with short-term flings and situationships.” Now, she’s ready to settle down with one great man, and she’s got her sights set on Joey thanks to a psychic reading that sent her in his direction.

Maria made it clear on the first night that she loves the horror genre — both watching the movies and dressing up — and she’s looking for a man to share that with her. But she might be let down with Joey because when she asked about his favorite movie, he said Remember The Titans, and there’s nothing horror about that flick.

Something tells us he will not be the Chucky to her Tiffany Valentine.

However, she can still try to roundhouse kick her way into Joey’s heart because Maria has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Maria Georgas is active on Instagram

We can expect plenty of commentary from Maria Georgas as this season of The Bachelor plays out.

She’s already been busy in her Instagram stories as she talks about what went down on the Season 28 premiere.

Maria took to her Stories to backtrack on her initial reaction to Remember The Titans, telling fans that she loves the movie and has watched it since filming. After all, she loves Denzel Washington and anything he does.

Maria wants to know why they blurred her flag. Pic credit: @maria.georgas/Instagram

She also commented on the blurred-out flag commotion.

As for her regular Instagram posts, Maria has kept quiet in the past three weeks after she posted her Bachelor promo photo and urged everyone to watch her on TV.

Before that, Maria shared a stunning set of photos where she was wearing a little black dress by the Christmas tree.

With her star (and her follower count) on the rise, we expect to see a lot more of Maria Georgas on Instagram in the coming weeks. Right now, she has just over 21,900 Instagram followers, and we expect that number to go up significantly as new episodes air.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.