Maria Georgas calls for everyone to stay ‘positive and kind’ amid The Bachelor bullying drama

Maria Georgas is very likely the victim of some increasingly serious bullying on The Bachelor.

And the kicker is that the woman doing it has accused Maria of being a bully and of verbally attacking her.

Either Sydney really needs a dose of reality, or The Bachelor production has been craftily editing scenes to make Sydney look like the bad guy – and have Maria look like a saint.

As the weeks go on, Sydney’s behavior gets worse, and Maria seems to be an innocent victim of some pretty serious accusations.

On the latest episode, Sydney even snitched to Joey about Maria in an attempt to get her sent home.

And based on some The Bachelor spoilers, when the group is in Malta, she’s going to do it again.

Maria asks The Bachelor viewers to ‘stay positive and kind’

Clearly, Maria has seen the social media attacks on Sydney for what she’s been doing to Maria on The Bachelor.

While some have kept it kosher while discussing Sydney, others are starting to get downright nasty. And while Sydney’s behavior has been less than stellar, we all know that two wrongs don’t make a right.

While Maria didn’t name any names, nor did she defend what Sydney has been doing, now she’s speaking out about the hate that is starting to hit the internet as viewers get tired of the actual bullying that is going on this season. And they are taking aim at Sydney.

Maria posted a photo to her Instagram stories of herself and Joey while chatting with him about Sydney’s accusations.

Over the top of it, she wrote, “Emotions are high but please stay positive and kind to all involved.”

Maria is asking The Bachelor viewers to be kind. Pic credit: @maria.georgas/Instagram

Even though she wasn’t a fan-favorite at the very beginning of the season, Maria is growing on Bachelor Nation, and we can probably expect to see a lot more of her in the future.

The Bachelor feud is only getting worse

When The Bachelor crew heads to Malta for some gladiator-style fun and a bunch of romance, the feud between Sydney and Maria will heat up even more.

In a Bachelor sneak peek for the upcoming episode, we see that Sydney is still trash-talking Maria, and she’s still trying to get her sent home.

In fact, Sydney is seen snitching to Joey again about things she claims Maria did to her that either weren’t shown on the show or possibly never even happened.

And we’re feeling like it’s probably the latter because other women in The Bachelor mansion have already said that Sydney is blowing things out of proportion.

Now we just have to wait and see if Joey figures out what’s really going on or if he sends the wrong woman home.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC with a special episode airing on Tuesday, February 13 at 8/7c.