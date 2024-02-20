Maria Georgas admits she was ‘not so innocent’ in feud with Sydney Gordon

The first half of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor was plagued by a feud between Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas.

It all started when Madina Alam complained about being the oldest woman in the mansion, prompting Maria to talk about her age, too.

Sydney heard it and ran with it like a marathoner, losing focus on why she was even on the show and instead making it her mission to get Maria sent home.

It didn’t work out for her despite all her efforts, as Sydney was sent home in Episode 4 at the end of a two-on-one date with Joey and Maria in Malta.

However, the drama didn’t end for Maria when Sydney left.

Instead, Lea picked up the baton and continued the attacks on Maria every chance she got — again taking her eye off the prize, which was Joey, and catching a lot of hate from The Bachelor viewers.

Maria Georgas speaks out about The Bachelor drama

Right before the latest episode when The Bachelor headed to Montreal and Maria got her one-on-one date with Joey, she spoke out about the drama with Sydney and Lea throughout the season so far.

What she had to say might be surprising for a lot of The Bachelor viewers.

“I just want to say, I’m not innocent in this,” Maria said in a Sunday TikTok video. “I like to say that I am a woman that speaks her mind and will defend herself at all costs. That’s just how I was raised.”

While Maria didn’t admit to any wrongdoing, she certainly does think she could have done things better.

“If I could go back, honestly, I would do things differently, especially when whatever you’re gonna say or do is just not gonna make the other person happy,” Maria explained.

Then, she took a line from The Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts when she said, “So, next time, I’m just gonna zip it.”

Maria Georgas issues a warning about an imposter

As if Maria Georgas hasn’t dealt with enough on this season of The Bachelor, now she’s having to deal with some minor drama on social media, too.

It’s not uncommon for popular celebrities and reality stars to have imposters on social media, and now, Maria can be counted among them.

Last week, she took to her Instagram Stories to warn about an X (formerly Twitter) account that was using her name and sharing some pretty entertaining tweets.

The account now has a disclaimer in the screen name to make it clear that it’s really just a clever fan, but not before confusing some Bachelor fans who thought it was the real deal.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.