Mari Pepin wows in white cowboy boots and sparkling shorts

Mari Pepin appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Mari Pepin is known for her stunning beauty, and her recent outfit surely highlighted that.

Mari, who is still going strong with her Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 fiance Kenny Braasch, recently went out in a show-stopping look.

Over the weekend, Mari attended the Windy City Smokeout.

Windy City Smokeout is a festival in Kenny’s home state of Illinois.

Taking place in Chicago, the four-day festive features county music, barbecue, and beer.

Mari fit the theme of the event perfectly with her knee-high cowboy boots.

Mari Pepin adds sparkle to cowgirl ensemble

Mari Pepin snapped a pic of her festival outfit while looking fit and flawless from head to toe.

The Bachelor in Paradise star wore a strapless white corset top with a ruffled sweetheart neckline, buttons, and a bow.

The corset was tucked into a pair of very short denim shorts, elevated with sparkling fringe hanging down Mari’s thighs.

Mari’s toned legs were visible as she finished the look with long white cowboy boots.

Mari’s accessories included sparkly dangling earrings and a purse. Her voluminous dark tresses were placed up in a large trendy top bun.

Mari tagged Windy City Smokeout along with the gorgeous photo and wrote, “Day 3!!!” with a fitting cowboy emoji.



Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch tease expanding their family

Mari and Kenny have been engaged for over one year after meeting and falling in love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

While the BIP couple is still currently planning their wedding, they also made a recent exciting announcement about a new life development.

Mari and Kenny got a new dog and knew how to immediately get fans’ attention when debuting their new pup.

The couple shared photos of the adorable dog in what, at first glance, could have been interpreted as sonogram photos of a baby.

The couple captioned the post, “IT’S A BOY!!! 💙🎉 After a bunch of adoption applications and pre-naming every pup we applied for just on the ✨chance✨ that we’d get to be their new pawrents, our lil family is now bigger by 4 legs and a wiggly little tail 🐾 Everyone, meet our new baby, Eleven! (IYKYK) – we’re not set on his name yet tho, so give us your suggestions too.”

The caption continued, “Eleven loves following close behind feet, licking ears, and chewing cables 🙃 He also loves *trying* to play with Monster, but Monster is just worried about trying to eat the extra serving of food that gets put out now 😅.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.