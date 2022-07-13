Mari Pepin wears short shorts for sporty date with Kenny Braasch

Bachelor in Paradise’s Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are still going strong. Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

Mari Pepin has been gracing her social media with many glamorous photos as she participated in Miss Mundo Puerto Rico.

However, Mari recently stripped down to casual attire as she enjoyed a summer outing with Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 fiance Kenny Braasch.

Mari and Kenny attended a baseball game where Mari showed off her legs in short shorts.

Mari Pepin rocks a sporty black ensemble

Kenny Braasch took to his Instagram Stories to share a sunny photo with fiancee Mari Pepin.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple cozied up to one another as they smiled in the baseball stadium stands.

Kenny went casual in a white tee, black shorts, and white sneakers, showing off his tanned and muscular legs and arms.

Mari’s flattering figure was displayed in a low-cut black tank that she paired with black shorts and white sneakers.

Mari looked cheery as they enjoyed their outing after she gave followers an announcement about her Miss Mundo Puerto Rico placing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: mari_pepin/Instagram

Mari Pepin places in the Top 7 at Miss Mundo Puerto Rico

For the past few weeks, Mari had returned to pageants to compete in Miss Mundo Puerto Rico.

Mari made it far in the competition while wowing her followers with her pageant looks.

While Mari didn’t win, she was still grateful for her experience and posted about it with a series of stunning photos from the pageant.

Mari’s caption read, “THANK YOU 💗 Team Luquillo, last night we placed in the Top 7 at Miss Mundo Puerto Rico! Although I didn’t walk away w the crown… I am SO FREAKING PROUD of myself for making it as far as I did, for accomplishing so many other goals along the way, and for proving to myself that I could do it! It was a long and often stressful journey, but I pushed myself to stay committed and focused, and kept my dream of carrying Puerto Rico across my chest as motivation.

Sharing how she’s grown, Mari wrote, “I’ve grown in so many ways, gained a few new sisters for life, learned so much about myself and have embraced living in my beautiful Puerto Rico for the longest amount of time since I was a baby!!! Lol Luquillo AND Puerto Rico, I will always be you and you will always be within me♥️🇵🇷.”

Mari also thanked her fiance Kenny, writing, “I am so thankful to my family, friends and supporters for all the love. You all mean so much to me! I want to especially recognize my amazing fiancé @kennybraasch10 for first of all convincing me to compete, but also for supporting me, encouraging me, motivating me and keeping up with everything this journey threw our way! I love you always💗.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.