Mari Pepin shows off gorgeous pageant looks, advances to the Miss Mundo Puerto Rico finals

Mari Pepin has returned to the pageant circuit and recently competed in the Miss Mundo Puerto Rico finals.

Mari put her beauty on display for the competition with several stunning looks while receiving support from her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend, Kenny Braasch.

Kenny and Mari shared photos and videos from the pageant, including revealing how well Mari did in the competition and how they celebrated.

Mari Pepin rocks the stage in swimsuit competition

Mari Pepin took to her Instagram to share photos and videos from her time at the Miss Mundo Puerto Rico pageant.

In one video, Mari confidently strutted her stuff in a pink and orange one-piece swimsuit.

The vibrant swimwear featured a revealing cutout in the middle, and Mari sashayed with an equally colorful wrap in hand and strikingly tall tan high heels.

Kenny Braasch also shared snapshots from the pageant as he showed up to root for Mari in the audience. Kenny captured the moment when Mari was announced to be a finalist.

Mari took the stage in a lavender print crop top and matching bikini bottoms, completing the look with her black high heels and sash.

Mari blew a kiss Kenny’s way as he wrote over the clip, “@Mari_Pepin Goin to the finals!”

While Mari’s outfits on stage were stunning, so were her glamorous hair and makeup.

Mari gave followers a closeup view of her dazzling makeup in a post where she gazed at the camera with a colorful smokey eye, and her dark tresses laid straight and slicked back.

Kenny even had fun trying on Mari’s sash in one photo the two took together.

Mari wore a sheer dress covered in orange, blue, yellow, and burgundy flowers in the photo. Adding a sense of drama, the dress also included a long jewel-toned fabric that draped down Mari’s side and back.

Mari Pepin celebrates her pageant win with McDonald’s

After working hard in the glamorous competition, Mari celebrated her victory more casually.

Mari shared a photo of her medal on her Instagram stories, with McDonald’s chicken nuggets and French fries in the background.

Mari wrote over the photo, “Another finalist placement! This time in the swimsuit competition! And we celebrate w McDonald’s.”

Kenny and Mari enjoyed the popular fast food, celebrating Mari and how she continued to dominate the pageant scene.

