Mari Pepin crowned Miss Intercontinental Puerto Rico, will compete in another pageant

Mari Pepin will be in another beauty pageant. Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

Mari Pepin has had a great deal of success in her life recently since appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

She found the love of her life on the Bachelor franchise show, and she and her fiance and fellow Bachelor alum, Kenny Braasch, are going strong.

Mari’s fiance, Kenny, talked the former Miss Maryland USA into trying out another beauty pageant after their stint on BIP.

Despite thinking she was done with pageants, Mari welcomed the support and nudge from Kenny and entered the Miss Mundo Puerto Rico pageant.

While she announced that the pageant would be her last, it seems that Mari has rethought that decision.

After placing in the Top 7 at the Miss Mundo Puerto Rico pageant, Mari just revealed that she took the crown in the Miss Intercontinental Puerto Rico; therefore, she will be entering yet another pageant now.

Mari Pepin revealed to Bachelor Nation that she is not done with pageants

After the Miss Mundo Puerto Rico pageant, Mari thought she was going to retire from the pageant world; however, another opportunity presented itself that she couldn’t shy away from.

In fact, Mari posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page with her new crown and her sash.

She wrote, “SURPRISE!!! This Queen’s still got a little more pageant left in her. Beyond excited and proud to announce that I am @missintercontinentalpr 2022, and I will represent Puerto Rico in the 50th edition of Miss Intercontinental in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt this October.”

Mari then talked about how she wasn’t sure how to celebrate so soon after the loss of her grandpa, but she is hopeful that he’s watching her from up above and proud of her.

Bachelor Nation alums and fans celebrate Mari Pepin

Bryan Abasolo, the winner and current husband of former The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, was the very first to comment on Mari’s post and photo. He gave her a hands clapping and crown emoji as he also exclaimed, “Congrats!”

Next up to post was another fellow alum, Sydney Lotuaco, who was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s Season 23 of The Bachelor. While she quit the show in Week 6, she let Mari know how proud of her she was as she wrote, “Congrats beauty!! [red heart].”

Other viewers gave Mari heart-faced emojis, as they called her “Gorgeous” a queen, and told her congratulations on her win and future pageant as well.

Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

While others listed more emojis such as red heart and crowns, too, they also let Mari know how beautiful they thought she was and shouted out, “go mari!!!”

Two users tagged Mari in their comments as they said, Ahhhhh SO exciting!!! Congrats,” as well as, “That’s awesome!! Congrats!!”

Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

As fans root for Mari as she goes into her future pageant, they hope that she can accomplish her goals, hopes, and dreams.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday September 27 on ABC.