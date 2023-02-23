Margaret Josephs reveals why her children won’t be on RHONJ

Contrary to her castmate Jennifer Aydin’s claims, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs does have a family – but fans aren’t likely to see them on Bravo anytime soon.

In the RHONJ Season 13 trailer, Jennifer can be seen screaming at her co-star: “I have a family, which is something you’d never f***ing know what it’s like to have.”

But Margaret – who has starred on the hit Bravo franchise since 2017 – does indeed have a family.

The fashion designer, 55, shares a 27-year-old son, Spencer, with her late ex-husband Jan Josephs.

Margaret is also close with some of her stepchildren. Jan, who was 20 years Margaret’s senior, had three kids from a previous marriage; while her current husband, sports radio personality Joe Benigno, has two children.

But Bravo fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the younger Josephses are likely to be disappointed.

On a recent episode of Two Ts In A Pod – the podcast hosted by The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp – Margaret addressed her co-star’s hurtful comment and opened up about her decision to keep her family life off-camera.

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs opens up about her son

On the podcast last week, Margaret opened up about her relationship with her biological son Spencer, revealing that it had been his decision not to appear on the show.

The Bravo star said that Spencer “does not like the spotlight” and “doesn’t have social media.”

Margaret also pointed to her son’s career as a reason to avoid the limelight, noting that the 27-year-old has “a career that’s very serious.”

Although she declined to elaborate, a LinkedIn page reported to belong to Spencer lists him as a full-time “associate” at the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey-based private equity firm Walnut Court Capital.

“He’s my biological son,” Margaret said of Spencer, adding that the two are “very close.”

“We are together all the time,” the Bravo star said.

But when it came to The Real Housewives, Margaret continued, her son “wanted nothing to do with it.”

Margaret Josephs says her family ‘hates the camera’

In the interview, the Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author also opened up about bonding with her five stepchildren.

Margaret’s late ex-husband, businessman Jan Josephs, had two sons and a daughter from a previous relationship.

Margaret said on the podcast that she remains “very close” with Jan’s oldest son Bret, now 47, and also that she and Derek, Jan’s middle son, had reached a “much better place” since his father’s passing.

“My stepdaughter and I, not so good,” the Bravo star continued, “but everybody else, all my boys, great, which makes me happy.”

Margaret is also stepmom to her current husband Joe’s two children, whom she called “amazing.”

Despite her co-star’s hurtful claims, Margaret concluded, “I have a very, very full family.”

“We’re always together,” the Bravo star said, but “everybody hates the camera.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.