Margaret Josephs made fun of Jennifer Aydin’s cheap wardrobe on WWHL and her comeback has RHONJ fans confused

Margaret Josephs made fun of Jennifer Aydin’s cheap wardrobe on Watch What Happens Live and Jennifer’s comeback has The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans confused.

The friendship between Jennifer and Margaret has been turbulent at best. They spent most of Season 12 on the outs due to Margaret talking about Bill Aydin’s affair and Jennifer defending Teresa Giudice.

What did Margaret Josephs say about Jennifer Aydin’s cheap wardrobe on WWHL?

Following the dramatic finale of RHONJ Season 12, Margaret stopped by Watch What Happens Live to chat with host Andy Cohen. During the Questionable Behavior game, Margaret revealed what burning question she would ask some of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies.

Jennifer’s face appeared on the screen, to which Margaret responded, “I want to know why do you spend so much money on Chanel and not a penny on your clothes.”

Andy seemed confused, so Margaret explained Jennifer spends so much money on her Chanel accessories like handbags and shoes but not her outfits.

Jennifer Aydin’s comeback has The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans confused

When Jennifer got wind of Margaret’s dissing her wardrobe, she used Twitter to respond with a message that has social media buzzing.

“Blessed to be at a point in my life that I can buy what ever I want, when ever I want- so I buy whatever I think looks good- no matter the price🙏🏻 #blessed #rhonj,” Jennifer tweeted.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Jennifer’s Tweet to become flooded with lots of RHONJ fan opinions.

One Twitter user didn’t hold back their confusion about the message.

Another wondered what kind of statement Jennifer was making, while a different user admitted to being mistaken about her.

Others called out Jennifer for what she feels makes her blessed.

Jennifer was also put on blast for the tone-deaf remark.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans aren’t too thrilled with Jennifer Aydin’s comeback to Margaret Josephs’ remarks about her wardrobe. Twitter was confused by the comment but also called her out for her privileged point of view.

Season 12 of the RHONJ did not disappoint, that’s for sure. The ladies of New Jersey know how to bring the drama. Next week the three-part reunion special kicks off.

As fans know, Joe Gorga storms off mid-reunion, declaring he’s quit the show, and that’s just the beginning. The trailer features so much craziness and yelling that even Andy Cohen’s ready to leave the reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.