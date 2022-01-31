Margaret Josephs is not invited to Teresa Giudice’s wedding as RHONJ stars continue to feud

Margaret Josephs talks feud with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: AaronKopelman/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has a slim chance of getting invited to Teresa Giudice’s wedding amid their ongoing feud. Margaret jokingly revealed that her save the date for the OG’s upcoming nuptials got lost in the mail after the Season 12 trailer teased an epic confrontation between them.

The argument stemmed from comments Margaret made about Teresa’s fiance Luis Ruelas.

We won’t know exactly what Margaret said to cause Teresa to lash out until the new season premieres in a matter of hours.

However, it was enough to garner an explosive response from the mom-of-four reminiscent of her table-flipping moment back in Season 1, and enough to have Margaret axed from the wedding invite list.

Margaret Josephs says she’s not invited to Teresa Giudice’s wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is gearing up for the drama that will play out between her and Teresa in Season 12.

During a chat with Page Six, Margaret confessed that things are rocky between them so she’s not holding her breath for a wedding invite.

“Teresa and I are not getting along,” said Margaret– who jokingly added, “I mean, I think my wedding invitation, [my] save the date, is lost in the mail.”

Margaret also noted that in general, she’s “sad” that “the group dynamic is not that cohesive right now.”

“But it’s nothing that I’m going to lose sleep over because I think everybody could come back together,” said the 54-year-old.

As for her feud with her newly engaged costar, things took a turn when Margaret questioned Luis Ruelas’s character despite having the best of intentions.

“Listen, Teresa has been through a lot. All her relationships haven’t been so easy. I always say she’s a national treasure, and she does deserve the best,” explained Margaret.

“When things come out about someone that’s not so savory, alleging things, of course, there’s going to be questions,” continued the RHONJ star. “Being a good friend to someone is asking those questions and being concerned.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to talk about her complicated relationship with Teresa who didn’t take too kindly to her questions about Luis.

“She doesn’t take it the best,” admitted Margaret. “I think Teresa expects my friendship, blind loyalty, and smoke blowing. And I’m just not that. We have very different views of what constitutes good friends.”

A few weeks ago Margaret said that she and Teresa were not speaking and this is the reason why.

“Sometimes people don’t want to hear it, but that doesn’t mean that I shouldn’t be asking or be worried about her,” said Margaret. “It’s nothing that I wouldn’t do to any of my good friends, to my children, to anybody.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.