Margaret Josephs hits back at Teresa Giudice for saying she should have skipped wedding

Margaret Josephs is standing her ground — and defending her right to leave early.

In December, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she had only stayed for “a little” of costar Teresa Giudice’s August 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Margaret explained that she had dipped out early in a show of solidarity with Melissa Gorga, Margaret’s close friend, and the bride’s estranged sister-in-law, who was not in attendance.

Although they were invited to the wedding, Melissa and her husband, Teresa’s younger brother Joe Gorga, opted not to take part after Teresa allegedly spread an unfounded rumor that Melissa had cheated on Joe.

Although Margaret stood by her decision, arguing that she had tried to “do the best for all parties,” Teresa slammed her costar for seemingly playing both sides of the family dispute, claiming that if Margaret was “supporting” Melissa, “she should have never came.”

But Margaret is not backing down. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo star defended her decision to attend Teresa’s wedding, explaining that her intentions had been good.

“I wanted to see her happy,” she said

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs defends attending the wedding

When a Watch What Happens Live viewer asked Margaret to weigh in on Teresa’s recent comments, the Bravo star said, “It wasn’t [that] I left early because of my friendship with Melissa. That wasn’t the reason.”

Margaret explained that she had “wanted to celebrate Teresa,” adding, “It was important for me to celebrate her wedding.”

The RHONJ star explained that she had gone to the wedding ceremony and stayed at the cocktail portion of the night for around two hours, but found it hard to enjoy herself without Melissa.

Melissa and Joe “were very upset,” the Bravo star said. “I couldn’t dance the night away and feel good about it.”

When Andy pushed back, questioning whether Margaret really should have attended given her “hesitations,” Margaret responded, “I didn’t have hesitations. I wanted to see her happy.”

Teresa Giudice slams Margaret Josephs as not a ‘true friend’

Joe and Melissa Gorga weren’t the only Real Housewives of New Jersey stars to skip out on Teresa’s wedding.

Teresa recently revealed that Season 13 RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda had also chosen not to attend.

Last month, Teresa explained to E! News that Rachel had told her the day before the wedding that she would not be there. “I guess in support of Melissa,” Teresa added.

“That’s what a true friend really does,” Teresa said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.