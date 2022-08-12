Margaret Josephs goes full glam in flowy orange dress for Teresa Giudice’s wedding

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs goes bold in bright orange for Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs went all out in her outfit for co-star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Although the longtime co-stars are known for their on-again, off-again friendship, Margaret was all smiles as she prepared to attend Teresa and Luis’ elaborate affair.

Knowing Teresa for as long as she has, Margaret ensured to “up” her glam factor in preparation for the event and her look was over-the-top gorgeous.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, several Bravo stars were in attendance for Teresa’s special day, including co-stars Margaret, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider.

Notably missing from the event was her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Teresa’s nemesis, Melissa Gorga.

Despite their absence, there was no shortage of love and support for Teresa and Luis. Thankfully, Margaret managed to snap some glamorous pictures prior to partying the night away.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs shines in bright orange dress for Teresa Giudice’s nuptials

Over on her Instagram, Margaret gave fans and followers a look at the bright orange, strapless gown she would be wearing to the wedding.

Although low enough cut to show off her assets, the dress’ elaborate draping prevented the look from giving too much away. Margaret kept her hair relatively simple by pulling it up and away from her face while allowing the platinum curls to cascade down her shoulders and back.

For jewelry, Margaret went with a bold necklace-earring combo that drew attention to her glam face of makeup.

Despite ensuring that her makeup was impeccable, Margaret’s overall look was quite subdued and elegant.

To match his wife’s classic look, Margaret’s husband Joe Benigno kept his look simple but sharp in a black tux.

The couple posed together for different pictures, with one shot featuring them in a more serious pose and shooting sultry looks to the camera. Another shot found the lovebirds embracing in a kiss.

“New soap opera alert🚨✨The Bold & The B*tchy… whose who? @jennfessler 😉,” Margaret jokingly captioned the post.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tie the knot, blend their families

Teresa and Luis’ wedding was truly a day to remember and no expense was spared while ensuring it would be a magical day.

Teresa’s bridal look was spot on in terms of the Bravolebrity’s personal style. With her hair piled high atop a tiara, Teresa’s hair nearly touched the skies while also perfectly falling in curls down her back.

Her strapless, mermaid-cut dress was enviable in combination with her veil and long train.

However, the couple’s wedding wasn’t all about looks. It was a time for them to officially blend their families as well. As a crucial part of their wedding ceremony, Teresa and Luis had their children from their previous relationships join them for the lighting of a unity candle, symbolizing the joining of multiple lives.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.